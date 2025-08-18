The Patriots played their second preseason game last weekend, and the team was able to escape with another win.

It wasn’t quite the dominant performance the team had in the opener, but several players still stood out. For example, undrafted free agent wide receiver Efton Chism III continues to impress and appears to have a roster spot all but locked up.

The defense also looked spectacular in preseason Week 2. The unit held the Vikings to under 300 total yards of offense and veteran Anfernee Jennings collected three sacks.

With just one preseason game to go, things are starting to take shape with the roster. Alex Barth of 98.5 The Sports Hub published an updated 53-man roster projection, and there’s a notable name that didn’t make the cut this time.

Javon Baker has had some very nice moments this summer as he, along with several others, battles for the final receiver spot. The emergence of Chism has hurt Baker’s chances, as has the fact that Baker has been unable to produce much in either preseason game.

In Barth’s projection, he has six receivers making the team: Stefon Diggs, DeMario Douglas, Kyle Williams, Mack Hollins, Kayshon Boutte, and Efton Chism III. Regarding Baker, Barth offered the following:

That leaves two main questions at the wide receiver position, both centered around whether or not the team will keep a seventh player at the position. Javon Baker had some encouraging special teams snaps last week, but hasn’t played as well on offense in games as he’s flashed in practice at times. The Patriots may be able to get him to the practice squad.

In the first preseason game, Baker didn’t catch a pass, but he received praise from Mike Vrabel anyway thanks to his play on special teams. In the second game, Baker caught just one of his seven targets and failed to stand out on special teams.

Now, as Barth mentioned, Baker seemingly doesn’t have a spot unless the team keeps seven receivers. The Patriots did keep seven receivers initially in 2024, so it wouldn’t be unprecedented to do so again.