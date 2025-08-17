The preseason is flying by and we now have just one more game to go before the season gets underway.

The Patriots had a dominant performance in the first preseason game as they blew out the Commanders. Wins and losses don’t matter right now, but it still feels good to utterly dominate your opponent. Heading into preseason Week 2, the Patriots were surely hoping for another great team performance and for some of the players on the bubble to stick out.

Well, it wasn’t as dominant as last week, but it was still a solid showing. The Patriots escaped the Twin Cities with a 20-12 victory and the defense stole the show.

Now, let’s identify four winners and three losers from the Patriots’ win.

Winner: JaMycal Hasty, RB

Hasty is a player we haven’t talked about much- if at all- this summer. However, the running back deserves some praise after his performance this weekend.

Hasty led the team with 47 rushing yards and averaged 4.3 yards per carry. The backup running back also had a key block on Marcus Jones’ long punt return. If the Patriots keep four running backs, Hasty may be the favorite now.

Loser: Javon Baker, WR

Baker had the perfect opportunity to cement himself as one of the final receivers on the roster. Ja’Lynn Polk didn’t go on the trip to Minnesota, and Baker has been performing well in practice. However, the UCF product was unable to capitalize on his opportunity against the Vikings.

Baker caught just one of his seven targets for 13 yards. The receiver also didn’t impress on special teams like he did last week. Not a banner performance for a guy trying to make the roster.

Winner: Efton Chism III, WR

Like Baker, Chism is fighting to be one of the final receivers on the roster. Before this game, it was thought that five of the six receiver spots were already locked up. After this game? All six spots may be locked up.

Chism again led the team in receiving, catching six passes for 71 yards and one score. The rookie needs to make the team as he would assuredly be claimed if he is waived.

Loser: Kyle Dugger, DB

Dugger has been under the microscope of late. The veteran was once thought to be a key piece of the secondary, but he now may be on the outside looking in.

The veteran played deep into the fourth quarter against the Vikings, which is usually not a good sign. Sure, Dugger did get the game-sealing interception, but he wouldn’t have been playing at that point in the game if he was in better standing.

Winner: Anfernee Jennings, LB

Jennings is a player who has had some negative press this offseason. Many wondered if the veteran is a fit in Mike Vrabel’s defense, and if the team can get enough out of the veteran.

Well, Jennings played deep into the fourth quarter once again, but this time, he performed. Jennings ended with three sacks, which led all defenders on either team. It was an encouraging performance that shows the veteran may actually contribute in 2025.

Loser: Jeremiah Pharms Jr., DL

Pharms has had a solid summer and seemingly had a chance to be a key reserve behind an elite starting defensive front. However, Pharms did himself no favors in the second preseason game.

The veteran was outplayed by Isaiah Iton, who suddenly started getting more prominent snaps. Iton had a ncie run stuff in the first half and ended with two tackles and one tackle for loss. Iton and Pharms are probably fighting for one spot, and Iton has to be in the lead now.

Winner: Will Campbell, OL

Campbell had some bad moments in the preseason opener, but that’s not surprising for a rookie left tackle. Campbell looked much better against the Vikings, though.

The rookie played 17 snaps and didn’t allow a single pressure or sack, and picked up one pancake block. It’s a small sample size and not against the best competition, but still an encouraging sign.