Roster cuts are done around the league, but that doesn’t mean there won’t be more roster shuffling. Each year, teams evaluate all the cuts around the league and place claims on players they want to add ahead of Week 1.

The Patriots, as a result of being one of the worst teams in the league last year, were near the top of the waiver priority. With that being the case, the team claimed two players- quarterback Tommy DeVito from the Giants and defensive back Charles Woods from the Rams.

DeVito is undoubtedly the more familiar name for football fans. Many will remember the undrafted free agent’s viral run during the 2023 season when he became the starter for the Giants and led the underperforming team on a winning streak. DeVito also became a meme thanks to his Italian heritage and admitting he still lives with his parents.

However, this is actually an interesting add from a football perspective as well. The Patriots only kept two quarterbacks on the initial roster- Drake Maye and Joshua Dobbs- so adding a third was necessary. Dobbs didn’t exactly light it up in preseason play either, so having a third guy with starting experience is nice.

Overall, DeVito made 12 appearances over two seasons with the Giants and threw for 1,358 yards with eight touchdowns and three interceptions.

Meanwhile, Woods is another former UDFA who played in 12 games for the Rams last season. The defensive back mostly appeared on special teams and ended his rookie season with two tackles. Woods was unable to crack a deep secondary in Los Angeles and will be looking for redemption in Foxboro.

It will be interesting to see what corresponding moves the Patriots make now. Wide receiver Kendrick Bourne was cut today after initially making the roster, but one more player needs to be cut still. Javon Baker and Vederian Lowe are two names to watch in the coming hours.