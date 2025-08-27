The Patriots had to make a ton of moves on Tuesday to get down to 53 players. For the most part, the moves weren’t all that surprising, but it was a bit shocking to see players like rookie edge-rusher Bradyn Swinson and former first-round pick Cole Strange get cut.

While cutting players is the primary way to reduce the roster size, teams can also clear up spots by adding players to injured reserve. The Patriots added two players to IR on Tuesday- Jahlani Tavai and Ja’Lynn Polk- thus freeing up two more spots.

If a player is added to IR during the preseason, he has to miss the entire regular season unless he is designated to return. In that case, the player can return after missing the first four games. The Patriots designated Tavai to return, so he will play in 2025, but Polk will miss the entire season.

Further context: LB Jahlani Tavai has been designated to return from IR, so he is still eligible to play in 2025.



WR Ja'Lynn Polk was not designated for return, so he will miss the 2025 season. https://t.co/zd4jkYPMYS — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) August 26, 2025

It puts an end to what has been a wild offseason for Polk. The receiver was locked in a tight battle for one of the final spots, but after missing time this offseason, it wasn’t looking good for Polk’s chances. At least in this case, Polk is still on the team and can presumably battle for a spot again next season.

The Patriots ended up keeping eight receivers on the initial roster: Stefon Diggs, DeMario Douglas, Kyle Williams, Mack Hollins, Kayshon Boutte, Efton Chism III, Javon Baker, and Kendrick Bourne. However, it’s unlikely the team keeps eight for long, as waiver claims will be processed and there are other needs on the roster.

As for Tavai, the linebacker will miss at least the first four games. This means the team will roll with Robert Spillane, Christian Elliss, Jack Gibbens, and Marte Mapu as the inside linebackers for now. If Tavai gets healthy, it will be interesting to see if Mapu gets bumped off or if the team keeps five inside linebackers all season.