The Patriots and every other NFL team had to get down to just 53 players by Tuesday afternoon after spending the offseason with around 100 guys on the roster. Some tough decisions were made, and there will still undoubtedly be some roster churning over the next couple of days as waiver claims get processed.

However, the Patriots have made most of their decisions, and a standout undrafted free agent on defense has made the initial roster. Elijah Ponder signed with the Patriots for a bonus of just $15,000, but he made the most of his opportunity and will start out on the team according to Ben Belford-Peltzman of The Patriots Beat.

Breaking: WR Efton Chism and LB Elijah Ponder made the 53-man roster, per sources. — Ben Belford-Peltzman (@thepatriotsbeat) August 26, 2025

Ponder began receiving praise earlier this summer due to his speed off the edge and ability to pick up the defense. The rookie earned a glowing review from outside linebackers coach Mike Smith, who called Ponder “one of the best” undrafted free agent signings he’s ever seen.

“He’s got this very rare ability of picking up things quick and look like he’s done it from Day 1… Has an extremely bright future,” Smith said of Ponder. “Probably one of the best free agent pickups I’ve ever seen.“

After receiving a compliment like that, it would have been crazy for Ponder to not make the team. It’s easy to see why Smith is high on Ponder, though. The defender dominated at the FCS level for Cal Poly, racking up 167 tackles. 26.5 sacks, and three forced fumbles over five collegiate seasons.

Ponder seemingly beat out Truman Jones, who also had an extremely impressive summer, for the final edge-rusher spot. There are still moves to be made, but as of now, the team has Harold Landry III, Anfernee Jennings, Keion White, K’Lavon Chaisson, and Ponder on the edge.