The Patriots have just one preseason matchup remaining before heading into the regular season. The Patriots’ finale is against the Giants on Thursday, so the players on the fringe have just one more chance to impress.

One player who has not missed his chance to impress is undrafted free agent edge-defender Elijah Ponder. Back in July, NESN’s Keagan Stiefel mentioned that “no one would have batted an eye” if Ponder had been drafted in the fifth round, but the FCS product ended up falling into the Patriots’ laps anyway.

This summer, Ponder has received attention for his burst and speed off the edge, as well as for his ability to quickly learn the defense. On Tuesday, Ponder received the biggest praise he’s received yet.

Patriots outside linebackers coach Mike Smith was asked about the rookie and the coach went so far as to call Ponder “one of the best free agent pickups” he’s ever seen.

“He’s got this very rare ability of picking up things quick and look like he’s done it from Day 1… Has an extremely bright future,” Smith said of Ponder, per Perry. “Probably one of the best free agent pickups I’ve ever seen.“

Smith is in his first season as a coach for the Patriots, but he’s been coaching since 2009, so he’s seen plenty of undrafted free agents. To call Ponder the best he’s ever seen is an incredible compliment and goes to show how much the edge-rusher had endeared himself to this staff.

Ponder spent five season with Cal Poly at the FCS level. The defender racked up 26.5 total sacks over 47 games and was one of the most productive pass-rushers in the Big Sky Conference. Even though Ponder was productive in college and has earned praise so far, it’s still no guarantee he makes this roster.

Harold Landry III, Anfernee Jennings, Keion White, and K’Lavon Chaisson are entrenched at the top of the depth chart, while Truman Jones and Bradyn Swinson have both impressed this summer in their own right.