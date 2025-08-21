Javon Baker has had a rollercoaster of a summer. At times, the receiver has looked like he’s on the brink of a breakout season, and at other times, he’s looked like a guy who’s about to be without a team.

Earlier in camp, Baker began developing great chemistry with backup quarterback Josh Dobbs, and then earned praise after the first preseason game for his efforts on special teams. However, Baker laid a goose egg in the second preseason game and now appears to be fighting to grab the final receiver spot.

On other teams, Baker would probably be a lock to make the initial roster. However, the Patriots have a deep receiver room now, and it’s only gotten deeper thanks to the emergence of undrafted free agent Efton Chism III. Now, six receiver spots are likely accounted for already: Stefon Diggs, Pop Douglas, Kyle Williams, Mack Hollins, Kayshon Boutte, and Chism.

This means that Baker has to hope the Patriots are okay with keeping seven receivers. And even if they do keep seven, the UCF product still has to perform in the final preseason game to make sure he has the spot.

Baker got good news, though, as ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported that the receiver is indeed traveling with the team for the finale. Baker missed two days of practice this week, so his status was up in the air.

Update: I’m told WR Javon Baker, who hasn’t practiced the last 2 days, plans to travel for the preseason finale (which naturally gives him a chance to play). https://t.co/NyJwOZJouG — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) August 20, 2025

Not playing in the final game would probably doom Baker’s chances so it’s good that he’ll be out there. It’s assumed that Baker, Kendrick Bourne, Ja’Lynn Polk, and John Jiles are fighting for the final spot (if there even is one).

The Patriots will kick off against the Giants Thursday night at 8:00 p.m. ET. Rosters have to be cut down to 53 players by August 26.