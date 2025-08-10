The preseason couldn’t have gotten off to a much better start for the Patriots. The team went up against the Commanders on Friday night and dominated in almost every way, winning 48-18. The defense forced two turnovers and the special teams’ unit looked incredible.

Drake Maye didn’t have the best game, but he wasn’t asked to do too much. Rookie running back TreVeyon Henderson, undrafted free agent Efton Chism III, and rookie defensive back Craig Woodson were among the most impressive performers for the Patriots.

The end result of preseason games doesn’t matter, but it was still nice to see the Patriots put so many points on the board. Several players seemingly helped their chances to make the final roster, while several more are now in more danger than ever of being cut.

Today, let’s predict what the 53-man roster could end up looking like after the preseason opener.

QB (2): Drake Maye, Joshua Dobbs

Neither Maye nor Dobbs had their best performance against the Commanders, but that doesn’t mean anything changes here. Third-string quarterback Ben Wooldridge did impress in the opener, but it still seems very unlikely the team keeps three passers on the roster.

Dobbs has the experience and familiarity with Mike Vrabel, so he will be the backup.

RB (4): Rhamondre Stevenson, TreVeyon Henderson, Antonio Gibson, Lan Larison

Stevenson is still going to be the lead back, but the rookie Henderson should see plenty of snaps. Gibson is still around as well, and he’s a solid veteran who brings experience and can fill in in a pinch.

For now, Larison holds onto the fourth spot. There’s no fullback on the roster, so it does seem likely that four running backs make it. However, it wouldn’t be completely surprising to see an outside addition made here.

WR (6): Stefon Diggs, DeMario Douglas, Mack Hollins, Kyle Williams, Kayshon Boutte, Javon Baker

Efton Chism III impressed in the opener, leading the team in catches and yards. However, I still don’t think the undrafted free agent makes the final roster due to how deep this group is.

Diggs, Douglas, Hollins, Williams, and probably Boutte at this point, are all locks. That means there’s probably just one spot up for grabs, and currently, Baker has to be considered the favorite.

TE (3): Hunter Henry, Austin Hooper, Jaheim Bell

Henry and Hooper are obviously the first and second tight ends. Behind that, it’s wide open for the final spot. For now, we’ll go with Bell, who made the most of his opportunity in the opener, catching one pass for 18 yards.

Josh McDaniels utilizies tight ends and he likes versatility. Therefore, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Jack Westover make it due to his experience as a fullback, but for now, Bell makes it in.

OL (9): Will Campbell, Mike Onwenu, Garrett Bradbury, Jared Wilson, Morgan Moses, Marcus Bryant, Caedan Wallace, Ben Brown

Earlier this summer, most expected Cole Strange to be a starting guard for the Patriots. Now, the former first-rounder may not even make the team.

The rookie Wilson has been starting at left guard in camp, and he has been one of the most impressive linemen on the team. Bryant, another rookie, has looked better than Demontrey Jacobs and could easily win the swing tackle role. Wallace and Brown make it as well for depth on the interior.

DL (5): Milton Williams, Khyiris Tonga, Christian Barmore, Joshua Farmer, Jeremiah Pharms Jr.

This group seems set already. Williams, Tonga, and Barmore will start, while Farmer and Pharms provide solid backup options.

Farmer hasn’t had the best summer, but he’s a rookie and missed some time in camp. He shouldn’t be at risk of losing his roster spot, but Pharms may be above him in the pecking order. It would be hard for any of the other linemen to crack this roster.

EDGE (6): Harold Landry III, Anfernee Jennings, K’Lavon Chaisson, Keion White, Bradyn Swinson, Truman Jones

Landry, Jennings, Chaisson, and White are probably all locks. Swinson is close to a lock due to his draft status, which means there may just be one spot unspoken for.

If the season ended today, Jones would get the final spot. The former Harvard standout has been impressive this summer and racked up five tackles against the Commanders. Undrafted free agent Elijah Ponder has impressed too, though, and could still earn a spot.

Linebacker (4): Robert Spillane, Christian Elliss, Jack Gibbens, Jahlani Tavai

Spillane was one of the team’s prized free agent additions, and he’s impressed this summer with his playmaking and leadership. Ellis should start next to Spillane, while Gibbens should be a solid backup who also has experience playing for Vrabel.

The final spot, for now, goes to the experienced Jahlani Tavai. Tavai led the team in tackles last season, but he was inconsistent overall and it wouldn’t be surprising to see the team move on. Don’t count Marte Mapu out in this race.

Cornerback (6): Carlton Davis II, Christian Gonzalez, Marcus Jones, D.J. James, Alex Austin, Kobee Minor

If healthy, the duo of Davis and Gonzalez could be among the best in the league. However, both corners have been banged up this summer, and that has to be at least a little concerning this close to the season.

Behind that duo, Jones and James make it as the slot corners, while Austin and Minor provide depth. It would be hard to cut Miles Battle at this point, but he’s a solid practice squad candidate.

Safeties (5): Kyle Dugger, Jabrill Peppers, Craig Woodson, Jaylinn Hawkins, Marcus Epps

Dugger, Peppers, and Woodson are all locks, while Hawkins is probably close after a strong summer showing. The final spot will be between several guys who have impressed at times, so it will be a tough decision.

For now, let’s go with the veteran Epps over Brenden Schooler and Dell Pettus. Schooler and Pettus are solid on special teams, but Epps has more experience and could even start if needed.

Specialists (3): Andy Borregales, Bryce Baringer, Julian Ashby

Borregales has been in a tight competition with Parker Romo this summer, but due to being a draft pick, Borregales has the inside edge. Baringer and Ashby don’t have any competitioin on the roster currently, so those positions should be set.