Expectations surrounding the New England Patriots are much higher this summer than they were last year. It’s understandable, too, considering the amount of talent the team brought in this offseason.

It’s not a stretch to say that most people expect the Patriots to at least challenge for a playoff spot in 2025. After all, oddsmakers in Vegas have the team’s win total set at 8.5, which would be more than double the wins the team had in 2024.

Unfortunately for the Patriots, though, they play in the AFC East, which is the same division as the Buffalo Bills. The Bills are among the favorites to reach the Super Bowl, so winning the division may be a pipe dream for the Patriots this season.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler doesn’t consider it a pipe dream, though. In fact, Fowler said he wouldn’t be surprised if the Patriots do win the AFC East.

“I am not only buying Patriots stock, it would not surprise me if they won the AFC East,” Fowler declared on ESPN’s “Get Up.” “They’ve loaded up on the offensive line. They’ve loaded up — defensive line’s looking real good. There’s just something about Drake Maye, I do feel he’s going to make a massive jump. Buffalo is still the favorite, but I’m gonna put it right there. I think they have a chance to win it.”

As Fowler mentioned, the Patriots have certainly loaded up on the offensive and defensive lines, and we all know how important it is to be sturdy in the trenches. The team added Morgan Moses and Garrett Bradbury in free agency to the offensive line, and then drafted Will Campbell and Jared Wilson to further bolster the unit.

On defense, the team added Milton Williams and Khyiris Tonga to a line that already included Christian Barmore and Jeremiah Pharms Jr. The team also brought in star wide receiver Stefon Diggs, cornerback Carlton Davis II, and linebacker Robert Spillane.

It’s hard to see a glaring hole on this roster anymore, and the Patriots also have the luxury of playing one of the lightest schedules in the league as well. Will that lead to a division win? You probably shouldn’t count on it, but improvement seems certain.