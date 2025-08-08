The New England Patriots are preparing for their preseason opener against the Washington Commanders on Friday night. There is definitely more excitement around the team than there has been in several seasons, and the young talent is a major reason why.

Drake Maye, who the team drafted in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, is obviously the biggest x-factor. The passer looked impressive in his debut campaign and should take a step forward in 2025 with a better supporting cast and coaching staff.

The team’s 2025 rookie class also appears promising. First-round pick Will Campbell has had an up-and-down camp, but that’s to be expected from a tackle. Second-rounder TreVeyon Henderson should factor heavily into the offense immediately, as should third-rounder Kyle Williams. Craig Woodson, who was one of the team’s fourth-round selections, has seemingly played himself into the third safety role already. Finally, third-round pick Jared Wilson could end up starting at left guard in Week 1.

But what about fourth-rounder Joshua Farmer? Farmer has been quiet, and ESPN’s Mike Reiss recently suggested that the rookie has failed to impress.

“The 6-foot-3, 312-pound Farmer has had a quieter camp, in part because he missed three practices (undisclosed) and is also working behind starters Williams, Barmore and Khyiris Tonga,” Reiss explained. “In the one-on-one pass-rush drills in which he has taken part, he hasn’t seemed as explosive as Jeremiah Pharms Jr., a player he’d likely be competing against for a spot on the game-day roster.”

As Reiss mentioned, Farmer missed multiple practices, which definitely doesn’t help his case. Also, Khyiris Tonga has been one of the stars of camp, while Christian Barmore and Milton Williams were always going to be starters.

What is concerning, however, is the fact that Farmer has even been outplayed by Jeremiah Pharms Jr. On a deep Patriots’ line, Farmer likely needs to beat out Pharms to be active on gamedays, and it doesn’t seem like that’s going to happen.

The preseason could change everything for Farmer though. With a couple of strong performances in games, the rookie could be back in good graces.