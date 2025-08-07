It’s been an exciting summer for the New England Patriots. The team used a ton of resources to improve the roster this offseason, but perhaps the biggest move made was the hiring of Mike Vrabel to be the new head coach.

The franchise legend is already in the Patriots Hall of Fame, and now he’s looking to cement his place as a legend in the coaching ranks. If there’s anything we know about Vrabel-coached teams, it’s that he likes to have a stout defense.

While bigger-named defensive additions like Carlton Davis II and Milton Williams have received much of the attention this offseason, there’s one offseason addition who flew under the radar at the time who has really impressed.

Khyiris Tonga, a nose tackle, was signed to a one-year deal for under $3 million this offseason. At the time, it was expected that the former seventh-round pick would compete for a backup spot and possibly earn a role on the final roster. However, Tonga has been one of the stars of camp and may earn a larger role than previously thought.

MassLive’s Karen Guergian recently named Tonga one of the biggest training camp surprises for the Patriots. Guergian offered the following regarding Tonga:

He’s a mammoth defensive tackle who seems to perfectly complement Milton Williams and Christian Barmore. Playing in the middle of the line, Tonga has been a disruptive presence both in run and pass situations. While Tonga credits Williams and Barmore for helping him be more effective, it’s more than that. “’For me to come in and be next to Milton and Barmore makes my job so much easier,” Tonga said last week. “(Opposing teams) got to pick their choice between Barmore and Milton (to double team) and I’m good with that.”

As Guergian mentioned, Tonga is a massive presence who could fit in nicely next to Milton Williams and Christian Barmore.

In 2024, Tonga played in 13 games for the Arizona Cardinals and collected 22 tackles. The nose tackle played as a rotational run defender but has flashed some pass-rush ability in camp this summer. In four NFL seasons, Tonga has racked up 89 tackles, three tackles for loss, and four quarterback hits.

In New England, it appears like Tonga will begin the season as the team’s starting nose tackle. If the BYU product continues to impress, he could end up being one of the best bargains of the offseason.