Patrick Mahomes might not shake the dad bod chatter anytime soon, but when it comes to being a father, he’s firmly QB1. The Kansas City Chiefs superstar and his high school sweetheart, former soccer standout Brittany Mahomes, are raising three kids—daughters Sterling and Golden, and son Bronze—and the reigning MVP has been making the most of the offseason with his family. Between gearing up for a potential Week 1 return, rubbing shoulders with fellow Hublot ambassadors in Malibu, and even reportedly getting ready for Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s rumored wedding festivities, Mahomes’ playbook is packed off the field, too.

Still, no matter how busy things get, Mahomes always finds time for what matters most. Whether it’s showing up for his kids’ activities, squeezing in family vacations, or enjoying quick offseason getaways, the Chiefs signal-caller rarely misses a snap at home. And in a recent interview, Mahomes revealed the one offseason activity he looks forward to more than anything else.

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Why Patrick Mahomes Loves NFL Offseason

USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

During a recent chat with Flaunt Magazine about his Hublot partnership, life away from the gridiron, and the upcoming NFL season, Mahomes was asked about his favorite part of the offseason. His answer came down to three little teammates. Sorry, Brittany—this one was all about the kids.

Mahomes said, “Now, my favorite part is just spending time with my kids. I spend so much time at the facility, just trying to be the best professional football player I can be. In the offseason, I still have to work out and still have to do those things, but being able to spend that time with my kids and chase them around at soccer games or baseball or T-ball, whatever that is—that’s been the most joy I have in off seasons now.”

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And it’s easy to see why. The Mahomes household is running a full-blown offseason training camp of its own. Sterling, Patrick “Bronze” Mahomes III, and baby Golden are making the most of summer break with a packed slate of sports, activities, and family adventures. Brittany recently gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at the family’s jam-packed calendar, revealing that the kids are enrolled in just about every sport and extracurricular you can think of. If there’s a ball involved, chances are a Mahomes kid is chasing it.

Considering Brittany has long encouraged her children to stay active, try new hobbies, and discover what they love, it looks like the next generation of Mahomes athletes is already getting an early start on their own training camp.

The NFL season is coming, but for now, Mahomes is all-in on dad mode.