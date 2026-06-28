Patrick Mahomes may still be chasing Tom Brady’s GOAT legacy on the gridiron, but off the field, he’s already getting a masterclass from the seven-time Super Bowl champ. Since hanging up his cleats, Brady has built one of the most impressive luxury watch collections in sports, and Mahomes admits he’s turned to the former Patriots legend for advice. Brady’s biggest tip? “The confidence you wear the watch with makes the watch.”

Even during a packed offseason, Mahomes is still making time for more than football. Between gearing up for Week 1, cheering on wife Brittany Mahomes after her latest honor, and embracing dad duty, the Chiefs quarterback squeezed in a stop at Malibu for business off the gridiron. Partnering with Hublot, Mahomes helped unveil the brand’s newest watch collection—and added another timepiece to his growing lineup.

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Patrick Mahomes Debuts Hublot’s $34K Watch

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hublot dropped its new Colorful Summer Bang collection on Instagram, with Patrick Mahomes front and center as the luxury watchmaker’s Global Brand Ambassador. The Chiefs superstar rocked the vibrant Ceramic 42mm model, a statement piece that carries a $34,300 price tag.

Mahomes’ partnership isn’t just another endorsement deal. Hublot CEO Julien Tornare is such a fan of the three-time Super Bowl champion that he proudly displays a personalized, autographed Chiefs jersey from the quarterback in a glass case inside his office. Founded in 1980, the Swiss luxury watchmaker made its name by pairing gold cases with rubber straps and its signature porthole-inspired bezel with exposed screws. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hublot (@hublot)

Backed by luxury giant LVMH, the company behind Louis Vuitton, Hublot offers everything from the $6,400 Classic Fusion Titanium 33mm to the eye-popping Integrated Tourbillon Full Purple Sapphire 43mm, valued at $575,000.

For his debut Hublot campaign, shot in Kansas City, Mahomes sported the Big Bang Unico Titanium Ceramic 44mm ($22,900) and the Big Bang 20th Anniversary King Gold Ceramic 43mm ($40,100), proving his watch game is just as sharp as his deep ball.

As arguably the biggest face of the NFL, Mahomes remains one of the league’s most marketable stars. Alongside Hublot, his endorsement roster includes Coors Light, Adidas, State Farm, T-Mobile, Oakley, CommunityAmerica Credit Union, WHOOP, Throne SPORT COFFEE, Meta, Invisalign, Panini, and Airbnb—adding yet another heavyweight brand to an already stacked portfolio.