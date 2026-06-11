Gone are the days of being just an NFL WAG. Brittany Mahomes is fully in her sports mom era.

While her husband, Patrick Mahomes, gears up for another NFL season, Brittany has her own roster to manage. The Mahomes household is staying busy this offseason, with Sterling and Bronze already getting reps in across multiple activities.

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Brittany recently gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at the family’s packed summer schedule, revealing that her kids are signed up for just about every sport and extracurricular imaginable. From the looks of it, the next generation of Mahomes athletes is already getting an early start on training camp.

Inside Brittany Mahomes’ Life as a Full-Time Sports Mom

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brittany Mahomes recently gave fans a peek inside her offseason playbook, sharing a series of Instagram Stories that showed just how packed the Mahomes kids’ summer schedule has become.

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Her oldest daughter, Sterling Skye, appeared to be wrapping up her latest soccer season in style. Brittany posted a photo of the five-year-old sporting cleats and shin guards while armed with a water gun after attending a camp run by the Kansas City Current, the NWSL club Brittany co-owns with Patrick Mahomes.

“Sis got to finish her KC Current camp with a water gun fight last week 🤣🤣,” Brittany wrote.

Meanwhile, three-year-old Bronze is already building quite the rookie résumé. Brittany shared photos of her son carrying a set of mini golf clubs before showing him suited up with a baseball helmet and bat for T-ball.

“Also started Tball and is LOVING it 👏,” she added.

And if that wasn’t enough, youngest daughter Golden Raye was spotted taking it all in from the sidelines. Posting a photo of the toddler sitting in a fold-up chair, Brittany jokingly summed up her current role in the Mahomes family lineup.

“I’m a soccer mom, tennis mom, golf mom, Tball mom, dance mom, gymnastics mom,” she wrote. “We don’t sit still.”

At this point, Brittany is basically running a year-round training camp. Between soccer practices, golf lessons, T-ball games, dance recitals, tennis sessions, and gymnastics classes, the former soccer star has fully embraced life as the family’s MVP chauffeur.

The busy schedule comes as no surprise. Brittany has often spoken about encouraging her children to stay active, explore different interests, and find the activities they love most.

Just days earlier, she also shared heartwarming moments from Sterling’s dance recital. “Just the best weekend watching our girl shine✨,” Brittany captioned the post. Patrick Mahomes quickly showed his support, dropping a string of heart-eye emojis in the comments, while other family members couldn’t help but point out how quickly the Mahomes kids are growing up.

Whether it’s a dance recital, a soccer camp, or a T-ball debut, one thing is clear: the Mahomes family never misses a chance to show up for each other’s biggest moments. And judging by this summer’s packed schedule, Brittany’s sports mom era is only getting started.