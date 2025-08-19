The Cincinnati Bengals and All-Pro edge rusher Trey Hendrickson remain at odds, with the franchise that has Super Bowl aspirations now putting him on the trade block for the second time in recent months. Just a few weeks before the regular season, the Defensive Player of the Year candidate is once again available for trade.

Amid swirling NFL rumors, our roundup will walk you through the latest reporting on where things stand: from Hendrickson’s contract talks with Cincinnati to the Bengals’ ongoing trade discussions with other teams heading into the season.

Latest on Bengals’ Trey Hendrickson contract negotiations

There’s largely been one long-standing issue in contract negotiations between the Bengals and Hendrickson. While the two sides are on the same page about making him one of the highest-paid NFL players at his position, the 30-year-old edge rusher wants guaranteed money beyond the first year of the deal. Cincinnati did that for Ja’Marr Chase and Joe Burrow, but the organization hasn’t been willing to do that for Hendrickson. Before the Bengals’ Monday Night Football game on ESPN, Adam Schefter said that the two sides are “nowhere close” on the guaranteed money, even months into negotiations. While the average annual value is right for the four-time Pro Bowl selection, neither side is budging on guaranteed money.

What would a Trey Hendricson trade cost?

There are plenty of NFL teams interested in Trey Hendrickson and willing to sign him to a multi-year extension. What clubs haven’t been willing to do is both pay him and meet the Bengals’ asking price in a trade. According to The Athletic, teams that reached out to Cincinnati were told it would cost a 2026 first-round pick and a “young defensive player.”

Trey Hendrickson contract (Spotrac): $18.666 million cap hit in 2025, NFL free agent in 2026

Because the Bengals didn’t move Hendrickson before the 2025 NFL Draft, when they could have used the pick on an immediate-impact rookie, the front office now wants a player who can contribute right away in addition to the 2026 first-rounder. So far, no team has been willing to meet that asking price, especially when it also requires committing to paying Hendrickson top dollar.

What teams are interested in a Trey Hendrickson trade?

Unsurprisingly, there’s a growing list of NFL teams eyeing the All-Pro edge defender. Insider Jordan Schultz reported that the Indianapolis Colts, Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers are among the clubs interested in Hendrickson. They are the only three teams that have been linked so far, but other undisclosed clubs have certainly reached out to the Bengals’ front office. Of note, New England Patriots executive Eliot Wolf said the team is willing to trade its top picks in the 2026 NFL Draft to improve the team.

Trey Hendrickson stats: 54 pressures, 36 QB hits, 19 tackles for loss, 17.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles

Will the Bengals trade Trey Hendrickson?

NFL teams quickly found out early in the offseason that the Bengals weren’t especially serious about trading Hendrickson. The team allowed Hendrickson’s agent to reach out to other teams, seeing if they would align on contract value and be willing to meet Cincinnati’s asking price. No team was. Fast forward to August, Hendrickson is available for trade again and ESPN‘s Laura Rutledge reported on Monday night that there has been no progress in trade talks and nothing has “gotten close.” Once again, Cincinnati seems to be posturing with the hope that it gets Hendrickson to accept their terms for a new deal. A trade seems highly unlikely.

Will Trey Hendrickson play for the Bengals?

Hendrickson has been adamant that he will not play under the terms of his current contract. He is willing to sit out regular-season games, and there has even been a threat to sit out the entire season. While it is highly unlikely that Hendrickson actually misses all of 2025, doing so would mean he does not accrue a season of play and would not be eligible for NFL free agency in 2026.

Trey Hendrickson career earnings: $68.244 million

For Hendrickson to accrue that final season, he must appear in at least six regular-season games. The most likely outcome is that he sits out multiple games, at least three, before the Bengals finally cave. If Cincinnati does not move on guaranteed money, then taking Hendrickson at his word, he could realistically hold out through the first 11 games. If that happens, he’d return in Week 15 (Dec. 14) to face the Baltimore Ravens.

