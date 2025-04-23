NFL rumors opens door for New York Giants or Cleveland Browns to get extra draft picks and Shedeur Sanders

New NFL rumors making the rounds clear the way for the New York Giants or Cleveland Browns could trade far back in Round 1 of the draft to get more picks and talented quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

Both the Browns and Giants need to take a QB in this week’s NFL Draft. And the pair of franchises have the first-round picks to land one of the best signal callers available. However, with this year’s QB class being weaker than most, many believe the teams using their picks at second and third overall on a player like Shedeur Sanders would be a reach.

That is why they have been linked to QBs that could be available in later rounds, or to potentially trading back in Round 1. More fuel was added to the trade back rumors on Tuesday when reports emerged that Cleveland and New York have been listening to trade offers this week. Both teams need as many impact players as they can find after awful seasons. And if they can move back in Round 1 to add extra second and third-round picks, it is a scenario they must seriously consider.

If the Giants and Browns end up dropping into the late teens or 20s of Round 1 of the NFL Draft, the assumption is that Sanders would no longer be available. Since most assume he would not fall past the New Orleans Saints at nine.

Well, according to top NFL Draft expert Todd McShay, the two teams could have a perfect scenario fall into their laps where they trade back for more picks and land a potential franchise QB in the opening round.

Related: New York Giants reportedly divided on taking top QB prospect in 2025 NFL Draft

Could Shedeur Sanders fall to the end of Round 1 in 2025 NFL Draft?

“A quarterback is not going at three, from everything I understand,” McShay began by saying during an appearance on The Herd. “So Shedeur falls to nine. Everyone has been saying it for a week. But I was saying it’s not New Orleans. I don’t think it’s Shedeur New Orleans at nine, and I don’t think it would be Shedeur to New Orleans at 40.

.@McShay13 tells @ColinCowherd that Shedeur Sanders' stock is falling further than you might think:



"No one I've talked to sees the team out there that if Shedeur gets past #21, they're going to go to racing in the first round to go get him" pic.twitter.com/qElP7h9xeg — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) April 23, 2025

“Worst case, he goes 21 to Pittsburgh,” he added. “I was told Sunday night by someone I trust that probably as much as anyone out there, that’s a softer floor than people think. Maybe it’s like hold, hold, hold, on these quarterbacks. I don’t see the team out there that if Shedeur gets past 21, they’re going racing in the first round to go get him.”

McShay’s comments make it seem like as long as the New York Giants or Cleveland Browns are in front of the Pittsburgh Steelers, they could have an excellent chance of getting Sanders. A QB with a lot of upside, but at a time in the draft that better fits his value in the eyes of many talent evaluators. Things are going to be very interesting on Thursday night.

Related: NFL insider speculates on trade availability of New York Giants’ recently-drafted first-round pick