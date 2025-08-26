The Houston Texans overhauled their offensive line this offseason after it allowed quarterback C.J. Stroud to be sacked 52 times last year, registering one of the highest sack rates (8.9 percent) and pressure rates in the NFL. Just a few weeks before the regular season kickoff, two of the team’s offseason additions could be off the roster.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Tuesday that the team has been discussing a trade to send left tackle Cam Robinson out of town. This move would come just five months after Houston signed him to a one-year, $12 million contract this spring to become the starter following the Laremy Tunsil trade.

If Robinson is traded, rookie Aireontae Ersery has emerged as the potential replacement to become the Texans’ left tackle. Selected with the 48th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Ersery has been a standout in training camp this summer.

As the team considers trading Robinson, Schefter also reported that the club is releasing veteran offensive lineman Trent Brown. A Pro Bowl selection in 2017, the 32-year-old offensive tackle signed a one-year, $3 million contract with the Texans in late March.

Brown suffered a torn patellar tendon in his right knee in 2024 with the Cincinnati Bengals, requiring season-ending surgery. He was sidelined at the start of training camp after initially being considered in the mix for the starting right tackle job.

With Brown off the roster, the Texans’ depth chart at tackle is currently Robinson, Ersery, Blake Fisher, Zach Thomas and Connor McDermott. If Robinson is traded, it would seemingly position Houston to enter Week 1 with Ersery starting at left tackle and Fisher starting at right tackle.

Notably, per Pro Football Focus, Fisher had the fifth-worst pass blocking grade (48.3) among qualified offensive tackles. He was also part of a Texans’ offensive line that allowed the ninth-most pressures (180) in the NFL.