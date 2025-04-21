NFL rumors: Chicago Bears ‘are praying’ specific player falls to them at No. 10 in 2025 NFL Draft

A new NFL rumor claims the Chicago Bears “are praying” that Ashton Jeanty falls to them in Round 1 of the 2025 NFL Draft.

This time last year, things were pretty uneventful for the Chicago Bears. They had the top overall selection, and all signs pointed to the team selecting USC star Caleb Williams. In 2025, they are in a position where they don’t need a quarterback and can take the best player available. However, according to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, there is one gifted offensive player the franchise is wishing on a star to land at No. 10.

“There are multiple personnel people who believe the Bears are praying that [Ashton] Jeanty slips to them at No. 10,” Schefter wrote on Monday. “They think new Bears coach Ben Johnson could feature Jeanty and D’Andre Swift as a two-headed duo. The way the Lions did with David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs when Johnson was Detroit’s offensive coordinator.”

Ashton Jeanty stats (2024): 2,601 rushing yards, 29 touchdowns, 7.0 yards per carry

The Boise State star was a beast during his junior season with the program. Posting career highs in attempts, yards, and touchdowns. His 2,601 rushing yards were just 27 short of Barry Sanders’ single-season record for college football. Travis Hunter playing like a superstar on both offense and defense last season is why he didn’t win the Heisman Trophy.

Schefter also explained why he is viewed as the best player in a strong running back class this year. “He has a remarkable ability to break tackles and gain yards after contact. Jeanty had 1,733 rushing yards after contact last season. While [Omarion] Hampton — regarded as the No. 2 back in this class — had 1,660 total rushing yards,” he wrote. “Jeanty’s total rushing yards after contact are the most by any FBS player in a season over the past five years.”

The Las Vegas Raiders and New York Jets are the two teams linked to Jeanty the most in the last few weeks. Johnson had great results using a running back twosome during his time as OC of the Detroit Lions. So it makes sense if he believes that could also serve as a useful element of an offense led by last year’s top pick, Caleb Williams.

