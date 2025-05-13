NFL reporter reveals which Pittsburgh Steelers WR could step up as George Pickens replacement

Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers acquired wide receiver DK Metcalf this offseason to take over George Pickens‘ role. With Pickens now a member of the Dallas Cowboys, there could be a new early favorite to be the Steelers’ No. 2 receiver this upcoming season.

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated writes that the Steelers think ‘more highly’ of wide receiver Calvin Austin III than people realize. The former fourth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft is viewed as someone to watch this season to potentially replace Pickens.

Calvin Austin III stats (ESPN): 36 receptions, 548 receiving yards, 4 touchdowns

To be clear, Austin III would be filling the void for targets left by Pickens’ departure as opposed to taking over his specific role in the offense. Pickens is a 6-foot-3 vertical threat (fourth-most deep targets in 2024) who made contested catches downfield. Austin, 5-foot-9, operated primarily out of the slot last season (53.34% slot rate) and would work a bit more underneath.

Pickens led the team in targets (103) last season, a volume that Metcalf could exceed if Aaron Rodgers signs to become the Steelers’ starting quarterback in 2025. Austin finished third on the team in targets (36), but is now poised to see his target share increase significantly this season.

However, Rodgers’ looming decision on retiring or playing one more season could influence that heavily. If Pittsburgh signs Rodgers, it’s not out of the question that the New York Jets could release Allen Lazard so the veteran wideout could reunite with Rodgers.

The Steelers coaching staff still has high expectations for Roman Wilson, a third-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. While Wilson only appeared in one game last season (5 snaps), he will have a chance to compete to be the team’s No. 2 receiver opposite of Metcalf.

