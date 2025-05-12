NFL insider links Pittsburgh Steelers to trade for Green Bay Packers receiver

Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Both the Green Bay Packers and Pittsburgh Steelers have been involved in various rumors to acquire a star wide receiver this offseason. The Steelers made those reports come true when they traded for DK Metcalf prior to the 2025 NFL Draft. Meanwhile, the Packers chose to take a chance on potential by selecting Texas’ Matthew Golden with the 23rd overall pick in the first round.

Though, the Steelers have since cleared some more space in their receiver room by trading George Pickens. The Packers haven’t executed a similar move to clear a bigger path for Golden to hit the ground running, though they already have extra opportunities available due to Christian Watson’s ongoing ACL surgery recovery.

However, Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer believes the Steelers and Packers could be perfect trade partners before the season officially kicks off. Specifically, Breer thinks the Steelers could register some interest in trading for Packers veteran receiver Romeo Doubs, who was suspended from the team for personal reasons late during the 2024 season.

“With Pickens gone from Pittsburgh, it’s worth mentioning that Aaron Rodgers used to speak very highly of Romeo Doubs’s football IQ and route-running ability. If Rodgers is there, it might be worth the Steelers calling the Packers to try to bring in a familiar face for the quarterback.” SI’s Albert Breer on Romeo Doubs

Of course, the Aaron Rodgers-Doubs connection could also work in Pittsburgh’s favor after the quarterback/receiver duo played together on the Packers in 2022. Doubs, fresh off becoming a fourth-round pick, tallied 42 receptions for 425 yards and three touchdowns.

He’s hovered just above 600 yards in each of the past two years, but the 25-year-old may be primed for a bigger role, whether it’s in Pittsburgh or by remaining in Green Bay.

