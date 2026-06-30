Just last week, it appeared like Brendan Sorsby was headed to the NFL via the supplemental draft. Then, the league announced that they wouldn’t be holding a supplemental draft in 2026.

The decision came as a shocker, because it left Sorsby twisting in the wind, with no immediate path to playing football again. He can’t go to college, where Texas Tech has already said he won’t be able to play for them in 2026. The CFL barred its teams from signing him, and the UFL season has already ended and won’t start again until March of 2027, when Sorsby should be focused on preparing for the 2027 NFL Draft instead.

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Yet, on Tuesday, the NFL and Sorsby came to an agreement directly related to his playing future.

Sorsby Allowed to Enter 2027 NFL Draft

USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

According to , Sorsby and the NFL reached an agreement that puts his exclusion from the 2026 supplemental draft behind them. It also says that Sorsby will be allowed to enter the 2027 NFL Draft without further punishment.

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Here’s the memo sent from the NFL regarding Sorsby.

“We have confirmed with the NFLPA and Brendan Sorsby that there will be no further litigation regarding his entry into the NFL—and that instead, Mr. Sorsby will focus on his preparation for entry into the League via the 2027 NFL Draft. For purposes of League and CBA rules, Mr. Sorsby will be considered a ‘Draft-Eligible’ player for the 2027 NFL Draft. Mr. Sorsby will not be eligible to sign an NFL Player Contract until the completion of the 2027 NFL Draft.” NFL Memo on Brendan Sorsby

Previous reports questioned whether Sorsby would challenge the NFL’s decision to keep him from potentially joining the league this season via the supplemental draft, but the settlement puts an end to any possible further developments or appeals.

Florio adds that the NFL Players Association was also involved in negotiating the settlement between Sorsby and the league, even though the 22-year-old QB is not currently a member of the NFL players union.

Unfortunately, Sorsby will now miss out on a very valuable season of gaining experience working as a QB as he essentially serves a one-year suspension. Though he’ll surely stay busy, working with top QB developers across the nation.

Meanwhile, the tape teams currently have on Sorsby won’t change as they work in the background, trying to evaluate the youngster’s now-complicated football future.

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