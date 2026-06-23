Brendan Sorsby’s life has been a whirlwind in 2026. It started with him transferring from Indiana to Texas Tech back in January. But after playing in their spring game, Sorsby checked himself into a rehab for a self-admitted gambling addiction, which included betting on football games.

Then, the NCAA began a full-blown investigation into the 22-year-old’s gambling actions, and he parted ways from Texas Tech while still fighting for his college eligibility. Once Texas Tech informed him that he wouldn’t be able to play for them in 2026, Sorsby announced his intention to enter the NFL’s rarely-used supplemental draft.

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Now that won’t be happening either, at least not in 2026.

USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

On Tuesday, the NFL informed Sorsby that they won’t be holding a 2026 supplemental draft. Thus, if Sorsby does have interest in playing in the NFL, it will have to wait until 2027.

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Here’s part of what the NFL sent to Sorsby as a result of their decision.

“Your Petition—filed three business days before the deadline, without any supporting information or documentation, and only after abandoning your recent litigation efforts to avoid NCAA sanctions—does not provide a basis for the League to alter those plans.”

This was an NFL decision, as it is entirely up to them whether they even hold a supplemental draft. Considering there hasn’t been a player selected in the supplemental draft since 2019, this shouldn’t be a major surprise. Yet, considering this time there was a high-profile prospect who some even viewed as a first-round talent (had he not had any baggage), it comes as a shock.

Still, the NFL hasn’t even held a supplemental draft since 2023, and it seems this time they determined it wasn’t worth the trouble. Since Sorsby was the only applicant to this year’s supplemental draft, the league simply determined that they wouldn’t cater to his plans.

The full letter, as sent to Sorsby, can be read here, via Ian Rapoport.

The question now becomes what Sorsby will do next. A talented prospect with a strong arm and dual-threat capabilities, Sorsby will likely find somewhere else to play football in 2027, but where?

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