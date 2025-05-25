NFL reporter predicts which QB starts the most games for the Cleveland Browns in 2025

Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

The Cleveland Browns will hold an open quarterback competition this summer between Joe Flacco, Dillon Gabriel, Kenny Pickett and Shedeur Sanders. While all four signal-callers could see the field this season, one is viewed as the current favorite to make the most starts in 2025.

Asked about the Browns’ quarterback competition, Sports Illustrated‘s NFL reporter said his gut sense as of now is that Flacco will make the most starts for Cleveland this season. That’s in large part because he was the one player the organization brought in specifically to start.

Joe Flacco stats (ESPN): 1,618 passing yards, 13-8 TD-INT, 60.3% completion rate, 7.9 yards per attempt, 90.2 QB rating in five games with the Cleveland Browns in 2023

Cleveland invested in each of its four quarterbacks this offseason. The highest capital was spent on Gabriel, a third-round pick, but the club also traded up in the fifth round to draft Sanders. As for Pickett, he was acquired in exchange for Dorian Thompson-Robinson and a fifth-round pick.

Flacco would seem to have another edge as well. He spent several months learning head coach Kevin Stefanski’s system during his stint as the team’s starting quarterback in 2023. Gabriel and Sanders picked up the playbook at the same time and while they aren’t as familiar with the scheme, the organization has more incentive to keep them as potential long-term starting options.

It could make Pickett the odd man out, but he will be given a legitimate shot during OTAs and training camp to demonstrate why he should be kept over Flacco. By August, some around the league do believe that Cleveland will attempt to trade one of the two veteran quarterbacks.

Ultimately, Flacco remains the slight favorite to be the starting quarterback in Week 1 and he’s performed well enough over the last two seasons to suggest he can hold down the job. If the team falls out of contention or his penchant for turnovers costs the team multiple games, then Stefanski could focus on the future with Gabriel and Sanders both making starts.

