New York Jets’ Allen Lazard reportedly may not want Aaron Rodgers reunion with Pittsburgh Steelers

New York Jets wide receiver Allen Lazard has spent the majority of his NFL career catching passes during the season from Aaron Rodgers. With the future Hall of Famer now signed by the Pittsburgh Steelers, many have wondered if the quarterback and receiver will reunite again.

According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, Lazard sees ‘a very real potential benefit’ in demonstrating his ability to contribute without catching passes from the four-time NFL MVP. In addition, the veteran wideout fits nicely in a Jets’ offense that will be more run-heavy and rely on sound blocking by its receivers.

Allen Lazard stats (ESPN): 37 receptions, 530 receiving yards, 6 touchdowns, 14.3 yards per reception in 12 games last season

In Lazard’s last full season without Rodgers under center, he struggled to make an impact. Across 14 games in 2023, he recorded just 311 receiving yards on 49 targets, even becoming a healthy scratch in multiple games. It’s also worth noting that Lazard agreed to a pay cut in April that kept him in New York.

Heading into minicamp, Lazard would likely be the second receiver on the depth chart behind Garrett Wilson. However, he would also be competing with wide receivers Josh Reynolds and Malachi Corley, along with rookie tight end Mason Taylor for targets in a run-heavy offense.

Pittsburgh is still looking to replace George Pickens, who was traded to the Dallas Cowboys. Lazard would have the advantage of an established rapport with Rodgers, which could prove significant considering the 41-year-old quarterback’s history of heavily targeting wide receivers he completely trusts regardless of the talent around him on the field.

What’s unknown is whether or not the Jets would be willing to move on from Lazard, especially if it means releasing him or trading him to Pittsburgh for a swap of late-round picks. Given Lazard’s blocking ability, he might be more valuable to the team than a future Day 3 pick.

