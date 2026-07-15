There’s no doubt that Minnesota Vikings‘ Justin Jefferson and the Cincinnati Bengals‘ Ja’Marr Chase are two of the NFL’s best receivers. What is up for debate is who’s better than the other.

After all, these two are former LSU teammates who won a championship in college, and have since remained good friends. Perhaps it’s no mistake that they’re now among the best at their position. But they’re two different players with unique skill sets. So, what sets the two apart?

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Jefferson Praised for Big Play Ability and Hands of Glue

USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jefferson arrived as the 22nd overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Chase arrived as the fifth overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

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Both are two-time First-Team All-Pro selections. Chase has five Pro Bowl appearances, whereas Jefferson has just four. He missed out last season while the Vikings were playing musical chairs with their quarterbacks, and also in 2023 when he was limited to just nine games due to injury. But who’s the better player?

Recently, ESPN conducted a poll asking NFL executives, scouts, and coaches to evaluate the best wide receivers in the game today. The consensus placed Chase at No. 1, with Jefferson right behind him at No. 2.

Chase drew praise from an NFL head coach for being the “best I’ve gone against.” The coach added that Chase can “break it for 80 yards at any time.” Another NFL coach issued Chase praise for remaining dominant while the Bengals have gotten more creative, moving him around the field in various formations.

An unnamed NFL executive also revealed some traits that set Jefferson apart from Chase, believing that Minnesota’s QB situation has held the Vikings’ superstar receiver back from reaching his true potential.

“Chase vs. Jefferson is still kind of like Bijan [Robinson] and [Jahmyr] Gibbs at running back — almost like 1 and 1A. Maybe a little more big-play ability with Jefferson. Would be fun to see him with a QB like Burrow.” NFC Exec on Chase vs. Jefferson

Meanwhile, despite Chase ranking higher on ESPN’s list, one NFL coordinator suggested that Jefferson’s catch in Buffalo back in 2022 is one that his Cincinnati counterpart never would have pulled off.

“That catch he made in Buffalo [in 2022], I don’t think Chase makes that.” NFL Coordinator on Jefferson’s Catch Against Bills

Whether Chase or Jefferson is more your preferred flavor doesn’t really matter. On any given Sunday, chances are one or both of these receivers are going off for close to 100 yards, flipping the game script in the matter of seconds.

Few teams have alpha receivers, and the ones that don’t are always taking chances on players with off-the-charts measurables. Yet, these two are some of the best in the business, and they’re not the biggest, tallest, or fastest. But they are the best.

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