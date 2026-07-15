The cornerback position has been a controversial one for the Minnesota Vikings in recent years. Amazingly, after trimming the roster from 90 to 53 players last season, the Vikings only kept four cornerbacks on the roster. They were Byron Murphy Jr., Isaiah Rodgers, Jeff Okudah and Dwight McGlothern.

Okudah was limited to just six games and has since seen his contract expire. The 27-year-old has not latched on with a new team. Meanwhile, the other three cornerbacks remain in place, but McGlothern, a former undrafted free agent, may have to scratch and claw for his roster spot this year.

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That’s because the Vikings have since added veteran James Pierre in free agency, plus spent a fifth-round pick on Charles Demmings in the 2026 NFL Draft. Yet, is it enough?

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Bleacher Report Suggests CB Trade for Vikings

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The Vikings already upgraded their cornerback room this offseason, adding a veteran and another group of undrafted free agents. But some still question if it’s enough.

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Recently, Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton came up with a trade that every NFL team should make before the season kicks off. When it came to the Vikings, he suggested the team trade a Day 3 draft pick to the Kansas City Chiefs for cornerback Kristian Fulton.

“Aside from Byron Murphy Jr., the Vikings’ cornerback group is highly questionable with Isaiah Rodgers and James Pierre in line for big roles. Rodgers had a decent 2025 campaign, allowing an 88.2 passer rating in coverage. Pierre only has 13 career starts. Minnesota should add veteran insurance to cover the boundary when Murphy lines up in the slot. Fulton could be serviceable in that role. Last year, he only appeared in eight games but allowed a solid 81.7 passer rating in coverage. With 53 career starts, Fulton could take on a prominent role on the perimeter in nickel packages or provide quality depth.” Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton on Vikings Trade Idea

The Vikings allowed the NFL’s second-fewest passing yards last season. They didn’t lose any major contributors at the cornerback position, yet Harrison Smith is no longer on the team. While rumors have suggested a possible comeback could still be in the works, the Vikings can’t expect a return from the 37-year-old.

Thus, it wouldn’t hurt to add more veteran insurance at the position, especially if Vikings coaches aren’t impressed with the backups they have in development. Somehow the Vikings seem to keep finding undrafted free agents who find a way to contribute, even if it’s not in their first season. Perhaps defensive coordinator Brian Flores has found another overlooked talent in Minnesota that we just don’t know about yet. Otherwise, don’t rule out a trade for another vet.

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