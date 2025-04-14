Latest QB prospect New York Giants, Pittsbrugh Steelers taking hard look at called ‘most undervalued’ in draft

The name of a new quarterback prospect has emerged in the New York Giants and Pittsburgh Steelers search to find a player that could turn into their next franchise QB.

The Giants and Steelers had very different finishes to their 2024 campaigns. New York was expected to struggle this past season and lived up to those expectations with a 3-14 record. On the other hand, there was hope that Pittsburgh could compete for a playoff spot. and with the help of future Hall of Famer Russell Wilson, they won 10 games and reached the postseason.

However, while they had contrasting results last season, both franchises understood they had similar problems. And that is the need to find a young QB with the potential to be their starter for many years to come. That is why the pair of teams have done their due diligence in evaluating the various players available in this month’s NFL Draft.

Yet, despite the serious need for a potential-rich QB, there have been rumblings that both teams could pass on using their top picks in 2025 on a passer. That is why they have been linked to players like Jalen Milroe, Tyler Shough, and Jaxson Dart in recent days. Well, a new name has emerged in both teams’ evaluation process, and he could be a day-three steal.

New York Giants and Pittsburgh Steelers have interest in Kyle McCord

On Monday, FOX Sports NFL insider Jordan Schultz revealed that both the Giants and Steelers are set to meet soon with an under-the-radar player generating a lot of pre-draft buzz right now.

“Syracuse QB Kyle McCord is visiting the Steelers today and the Giants tomorrow. McCord, who led the nation in passing last season, has acquitted himself well throughout the draft process with a series of good interviews and impressive on-the-board work.



Several teams I’ve spoken with say he’s one of the more undervalued players in the entire draft — highlighting his prototypical NFL size, winning pedigree (see 21-point comeback vs Miami) and capacity to read coverage.” Jordan Schultz

The former starter with Ohio State had a career year for the Orangemen in 2024. Throwing 4,779 yards, 34 touchdowns to 12 interceptions and posting a 66.0 completion percentage. The majority of NFL Draft projections have him going in the third or fourth round of this month’s event.

