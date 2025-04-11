New York Giants’ QB hunt: Three Day 2 NFL Draft targets who could be Big Blue’s future signal-caller

The New York Giants will draft a quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft. The only question is: which round?

By signing veterans Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston, the Giants no longer face pressure to select Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders with the third overall pick. Current odds suggest the team will target Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter or Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter.

However, the Giants will likely use their second-round pick (34th overall) to draft their quarterback of the future. Here’s a look at three signal-callers the team will target on Day 2 of the NFL Draft.

Jalen Milroe, Alabama

Credit: Will McLelland-Imagn Images

Jalen Milroe stands as the most athletic quarterback in this year’s draft. In his final season at Alabama, the dual-threat quarterback threw for 2,844 yards with 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions while rushing for 726 yards and 20 touchdowns on the ground.

He throws an excellent deep ball but needs to improve his footwork and accuracy on short and intermediate passes to succeed at the next level. ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. believes the Giants will select him with the 34th overall pick.

Having Milroe sit and learn from Russell Wilson for a year would aid his development, and head coach Brian Daboll could incorporate RPOs throughout the season to utilize Milroe’s playmaking ability. The organization hopes he would be ready to compete for the starting role in 2026.

Tyler Shough, Louisville

Credit: Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images

After an impressive NFL Combine performance, Tyler Shough’s draft stock has risen significantly. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Shough visited the Cleveland Browns on Monday and met with the Giants on Wednesday.

The 6-foot-5, 225-pound quarterback brings extensive playing experience dating back to his first season with Oregon in 2019. After one more year with the Ducks, he spent three seasons at Texas Tech before transferring to Louisville.

Last season with the Cardinals, Shough completed 62.7 percent of his passes, throwing for 3,195 yards with 23 touchdowns and just six interceptions.

He lacks mobility and turns 26 in September – which some teams view as a negative – but the Giants historically value players with substantial playing experience. Shough remains firmly in play for New York on Day 2.

Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

This selection would be a slight longshot as some analysts believe the Pittsburgh Steelers could take Jaxson Dart with the 21st overall pick. However, if he’s available when New York selects at 34, it would be difficult for the team to pass.

Dart is widely considered the third-best quarterback in this draft class. With pressure from ownership to find their franchise quarterback, landing the third-ranked prospect in the second round would represent tremendous value.

Throughout his college career (one year at USC, three at Ole Miss), Dart’s completion percentage and quarterback rating improved each season. In his final year with the Rebels in 2024, he completed 69.3% of his passes for 4,279 yards with 29 touchdowns and only six interceptions. He also demonstrated playmaking ability on the ground, rushing for 495 yards and four touchdowns.

The Giants found success the last time they had a quarterback from Ole Miss in Eli Manning. Perhaps lightning could strike twice.