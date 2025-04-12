Shedeur Sanders or Abdul Carter? With the third overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the New York Giants select…

With less than two weeks until the 2025 NFL Draft, the New York Giants remain the most intriguing team as draft day approaches. No other franchise has generated more varied mock draft scenarios.

Many NFL insiders believe the draft will unfold with the Tennessee Titans selecting Cam Ward first overall and the Cleveland Browns taking Travis Hunter second. This scenario would leave the Giants facing a critical decision between Shedeur Sanders and Abdul Carter.

General manager Joe Schoen would then face the dilemma of choosing either the highest-graded player on most draft boards or the second-best quarterback prospect in this class.

Here’s our breakdown on which player the Giants should select if this scenario plays out.

The case for Shedeur Sanders



The additions of Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston stabilized the quarterback position for the 2025 season, but co-owner John Mara stated finding a franchise quarterback remains the team’s top priority this offseason. This makes Sanders a logical choice with the third overall pick.

Sanders has proven himself an accurate passer, completing 74% of his throws in his final season at Colorado while amassing 4,134 yards with 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He brings the added advantage of being comfortable in the spotlight, having dealt with media attention throughout his life as Deion Sanders’ son.

Though questions persist about his arm strength and athleticism, his college accomplishments speak volumes. Sanders went 23-3 during his two years at Jackson State and helped transform a Colorado program that went 1-11 in 2022 to a more respectable 13-12 over the past two seasons.

Quarterback remains football’s most important position, and bypassing the second-ranked quarterback in a draft class would be difficult for a franchise still searching for its future under center.

The case for Abdul Carter



There’s no such thing as a lock in the NFL Draft, but Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter appears destined for multiple Pro Bowls. During his three collegiate seasons, Carter accumulated 173 tackles and 23 sacks.

In 2024, The Associated Press named him First-Team All-American and he earned Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year honors after recording 68 tackles (23.5 for loss) and 12 sacks. Standing 6-foot-3 and weighing 250 pounds, Carter possesses exceptional footwork, instincts, and explosive burst off the line. He draws frequent comparisons to former Penn State standout Micah Parsons.

Some argue the Giants don’t need another edge rusher with Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux already on the roster. However, the organization’s philosophy that you can never have enough pass rushers played a crucial role in their last two Super Bowl victories.

Adding Carter alongside Thibodeaux, Burns, and Dexter Lawrence would transform New York’s front seven into one of the NFL’s most formidable units, creating nightmares for opposing offensive lines.

The verdict: Abdul Carter

It’s a must-win 2025 for Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll, who risk losing their jobs without significant improvement. They cannot afford to use their first-round pick on a player who won’t contribute immediately. Despite Sanders’ talent, he wouldn’t see meaningful playing time this season with Wilson ahead of him.

Furthermore, reports indicate the Giants might target a quarterback with their second-round pick (34th overall). Between these two prospects, Carter represents the team’s best option for immediate impact and long-term value.