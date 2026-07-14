Last year, Drake Maye and the New England Patriots were the Cinderella story, all the way up to the Super Bowl. Though it’s not like the Seattle Seahawks were viewed as Goliath either.

The best team may have won back in February, yet the fact that the Patriots were even in position to potentially win their seventh Super Bowl as a franchise is a testament to how far they came in such a short amount of time. The secret may lie within Maye’s greatness.

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NFL Poll Values Maye Highly, But Not His Patriots Teammates

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The thing is, the Patriots were never supposed to be playing in the Super Bowl last season. They got there on the backs of strong leadership starting at the top with head coach Mike Vrabel, his great defense, and, of course, an incredible performance from Maye. This wasn’t a team that anyone had high expectations for, not after they went just 4-13 the season prior.

Nevertheless, Maye, playing in his second NFL season, incredibly led his team to 14 wins in the regular season, then three more in the playoffs to reach the biggest pressure point in his career. While the 23-year-old quarterback ultimately came up short, some might argue that his teammates didn’t provide much help.

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Recently, ESPN surveyed NFL executives, coaches, and scouts on ranking the best quarterbacks in the league today. While doing so, they collectively ranked Maye No. 8. What was perhaps most interesting was what an anonymous coordinator said about the Patriots’ QB.

“Size, athleticism, accuracy, playmaking upside through the roof, poise and toughness. He had zero weapons and a shaky OL, and made it all work.” Unnamed NFL Coordinator on Drake Maye

Zero weapons. Someone like All-Pro receiver Stefon Diggs may not like hearing that. After all, he recently declared himself to be the “best No. 2” receiver in the NFL. Clearly, this coordinator doesn’t think much of the four-time Pro Bowl wideout who remains unsigned in free agency.

The unnamed coordinator might argue that Diggs benefited greatly from Maye, helping propel the receiver to a 1,013-yard, four-touchdown season. Yet, considering that was Diggs’ seventh season with 1,000 yards or more in the past eight campaigns, one might suggest the opposite is true: that Diggs helped elevate Maye’s play.

We’ll get our first chance to find out in 2026, when Diggs is likely playing for another team, as A.J. Brown and Romeo Doubs become Maye’s go-to options in the third season of his NFL career. Maye sure looked like the real deal, and chances are, he’ll continue making his teammates look good for years to come.

Related: Predicting 1 Breakout Candidate for All 32 NFL Teams in 2026