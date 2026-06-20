Immediately after Brendan Sorsby declared for the 2026 NFL Supplemental Draft this summer, many immediately pointed to the New York Jets as one of his top fits. If that is going to happen, it seems a lot will have to go right for New York.

According to Brian Costello of the New York Post Sports, the Jets would likely only take a late-round flyer on Sorsby in the 2026 NFL Supplemental Draft. As a result, there’s a very good chance New York doesn’t get him.

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Related: Brendan Sorsby Landing Spots

There is a lot of mixed reporting on Sorsby since Texas Tech parted ways with him and he declared for the seldom-used supplemental draft. Many NFL draft analysts agree he is a top quarterback prospect, one who is at the very least worth a Day 2 pick.

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Sorsby will reportedly hold a private workout in July at a Dallas-area high school, with the majority of NFL teams in attendance. The quarterback’s agent said earlier this week that 26 teams reached out to him to inquire about Sorsby.

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From a pure talent perspective, ESPN NFL Draft analyst Ben Solak evaluated Sorsby as a first-round pick who would be in the same range as the likes of Michael Penix Jr., Bo Nix and Ty Simpson as prospects. However, because he’s still relatively unpolished and there are now off-field concerns with the gambling addiction, he’s viewed as a Day 2 target.

As of now, it seems like there is a very real chance that at least one team is either willing to bid a third or even a second-round pick on Sorsby. If only one team does, they will get him and forfeit that equivalent pick in the 2027 NFL Draft. If multiple teams bid the same round, the team with the higher priority in the supplemental draft order will get him.

Based on all of the reporting that Sorsby is viewed as a Day 2 equivalent pick, the Jets’ reported intention of bidding a late-round pick will not be enough to get him. It is another sign that the front office and coaching staff are fully committed to Geno Smith for this season, with a long-term eye on the 2027 quarterback class.