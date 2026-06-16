Quarterback Brendan Sorsby entered his name into the National Football League’s supplemental draft on Monday night, ending a saga with Texas Tech and the NCAA. While he has turned his attention to the NFL, it appears one top potential landing spot is already off the table.

Mary kay of Cleveland.com reports that the Cleveland Browns are “unlikely” to bid on Sorsby in the NFL Supplemental Draft this summer.

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Sorsby, age 22, entered the offseason viewed as a potential first-round pick in the 2027 NFL Draft. The former Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback landed with the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the transfer portal, inking a multi-million-dollar NIL deal with the program.

Months before the 2026 college football season kicked off, Sorsby checked into rehab for a sports gambling addiction. He admitted to placing more than $90,000 in bets over the last four years, including 40 wagers involving the Indiana Hoosiers’ football team while he was a member of the program.

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The NCAA moved to make Sorsby ineligible to play in the upcoming season, only for Texas Tech to appeal for his reinstatement. On June 8, a Texas judge granted a temporary injunction against the NCAA that would allow Sorsby to play this season for Texas Tech.

However, the backlash from the Big 12 Conference, with programs around the country vowing to boycott playing the Red Raiders, resulted in Sorsby dropping his appeal. With his collegiate career over, he applied for the supplemental draft.

The Cleveland Browns seemed like one of the most likely landing spots for Sorsby, given the franchise’s lack of long-term security at the quarterback position. With Cleveland off the board, franchises like the New York Jets, Arizona Cardinals and Atlanta Falcons would seem like the best landing spots for him.

Any team that bids on Sorsby in the supplemental draft would forfeit that subsequent pick in the 2027 NFL Draft. There was speculation when the scandal first broke that he could be taken with a mid-round selection, but there is massive uncertainty surrounding him right now given the gambling issues and the late arrival he would have in joining a team right before training camp.