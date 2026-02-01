Aaron Glenn made significant changes to the New York Jets coaching staff in January following a disastrous season. As he looks to fill the vacancies, it appears one former player is interested in joining the team and working under Glenn.

According to NFL insider Tony Pauline said that he’s been told former All-Pro linebacker Bart Scott wants to get into coaching and help his former team. As of now, though, he hasn’t been approached by the team with any sign of mutual interest.

Related: Recently-Fired Coach In Mix to Become New York Jets Offensive Coordinator

Scott, 45, does not have any coaching experience. He also spent only four seasons with New York, spending the majority of his playing career with the Baltimore Ravens. It is also worth noting that Brian Duker, recently hired as the Jets defensive coordinator, does not have any ties to Scott. However, Duker is a Baltimore native and grew up in the region when the linebacker earned a Pro Bowl selection in 2006.

Some of Scott’s former peers have successfully made the transition to coaching. Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans started his coaching career in 2017 as a defensive quality control coach with the San Francisco 49ers, taking the position two years after his playing career ended. As for New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel, he retired in 2011 and then immediately became a linebackers coach at Ohio State.

Related: Jon Gruden Addresses New York Jets Coaching Rumors

Scott, meanwhile, has worked in sports media since his retirement. Given that he has not been around the NFL in an official capacity since 2012, making the jump to linebackers coach might be a stretch. It has also been made clear that the Jets have not expressed any interest in hiring him as of today.

For now, New York is focused on finding its next offensive play-caller. As for the other side of the ball on the Jets coaching staff, Duker will likely work the pipeline of assistants he has worked with during his time with the Miami Dolphins (2024–25), Detroit Lions (2021–23), and Baltimore Ravens (2018–20).

Related: Former NFL GM Takes Shot at New York Jets HC Aaron Glenn