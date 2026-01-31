The New York Jets have made massive changes to Aaron Glenn’s coaching staff following one of the worst NFL seasons in recent memory. As the club looks for a new offensive coordinator, it appears that a recently fired coach is firmly in the mix.

According to ESPN‘s Jeremy Fowler, former Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator Greg Roman will be brought in for a second interview with the Jets early next week. He was part of a five-man pool of candidates brought in for the first wave of interviews and is now among three finalists.

Related: Jon Gruden Addresses New York Jets Coaching Rumors

It was not made immediately clear who the other two finalists are to become the next Jets offensive coordinator. New York interviewed Darrell Bevell, Buffalo Bills quarterbacks coach Ronald Curry, former Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich, and Dallas Cowboys tight ends coach Lunda Wells for the position.

Previous reporting before the round of interviews indicated that Reich was strongly in the mix to join the Jets coaching staff. Even before the club fired offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand, it was made fairly clear that Reich would join New York in some capacity.

Related: Former NFL GM Takes Shot at New York Jets HC Aaron Glenn

Roman certainly brings the most play-calling experience to the table. He orchestrated some of the league’s best rushing offenses with the Baltimore Ravens (2019–2022) and was the play-caller for Los Angeles for the past two seasons. He also worked as the offensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers (2011–2014) and Buffalo Bills (2015–2016), with the majority of his stints coming under either John or Jim Harbaugh.

It would not exactly be a home run hire for New York. Roman has been fired at multiple stops now, with his play-calling becoming stale against modern defenses. Then again, the Jets would be taking a risk if they went the unproven route with either Wells or Curry. Unfortunately for Glenn, since he is on the hot seat and the Jets have one of the thinnest rosters in the NFL, the team has limited options from which to choose.