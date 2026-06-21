The New York Jets have long been hunting for a franchise quarterback. Some might say that search has been going on since injuries took a toll on “Broadway” Joe Namath in the early 1970s. Now, the Jets are turning back to a player they originally drafted back in 2013, but now Geno Smith is 35, he’s not the franchise savior New York desperately needs, but the two-time Pro Bowler may be able to be a temporary solution.

Of course, there’s a chance that Smith, who led the NFL with 17 interceptions last season, simply doesn’t have it anymore. If so, do the Jets have a good enough QB room to move forward with in 2026? Could fourth-round rookie Cade Klubnik be a potential starter? Possibly? After Smith and Klubnik, the Jets have 2025 undrafted free agent signee Brady Cook and 27-year-old former fourth-round pick Bailey Zappe, who hasn’t thrown an NFL pass since 2024.

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Now that another intriguing QB prospect is available via the NFL’s supplemental draft in Brendan Sorsby, some are wondering if the Jets could have interest. As a team loaded with future draft capital, the Jets feel like a team that could make a strong play for the 22-year-old. Some even think the Jets have the best chance to select the strong-armed, dual-threat QB prospect.

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Recently, ESPN’s Jets insider Rich Cimini reported that the team may shy away from Sorsby.

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“One person close to the situation doubted the Jets’ interest, suggesting ‘they don’t want to deal with it.'”

That mindset echoes what Jets head coach Aaron Glenn said when asked about the team’s potential interest in Sorsby last week.

“I’m focused on the guys that we have here now,” Glenn said. “That’s something that I’m sure me and Moug — listen, I’ve got the quarterbacks here that we’re focused on right now.”

Yet, what Glenn said sounds like typical coach-speak. It doesn’t necessarily mean that the Jets have actually closed the door on adding to their QB room this offseason. Behind the scenes, the Jets and the 31 other NFL teams are likely scrambling for information on the QB prospect, trying to determine if they can buy low on a top talent.

While reports have had a wide range of draft outcomes, the consensus seems to point to Sorsby being a third-round pick in the supplemental draft. Since he’s a QB, there’s always a chance a team with conviction on Sorsby gets aggressive and puts a second or even a surprising first-round bid on the young prospect. Then again, character concerns could always cause Sorsby to slip, but it’s hard to imagine him falling into the fourth round.

Related: NFL Rumors: Insider Sheds Light on If New York Jets Will Take Brendan Sorsby