Several teams felt like they needed to make a quarterback change this offseason. After a 3-14 season, it’s no surprise that the New York Jets were among them. Justin Fields started 10 games, leading the Jets to a 2-7 record. Tyrod Taylor got the team’s only other win while leading New York to a 1-3 record. Now Fields is in Kansas City and Taylor is in Green Bay, both are operating as backups to franchise QBs.

Meanwhile, the Jets are set to head into the season with 35-year-old Geno Smith as their starter after acquiring him for a sixth-round pick. But, after leading the NFL with 17 interceptions, Smith was that cheap for a reason. The Jets are happy to have an experienced veteran who’s even been a two-time Pro Bowler, but they also have to be prepared if the crap hits the fan. Is fourth-round rookie Cade Klubnik an apt long-term solution? Possibly? Would the Jets have interest in boosting their odds of finding their franchise QB?

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One unexpected option just emerged, as Brendan Sorsby announced his intention to enter the NFL’s supplemental draft, which is expected to take place in mid to late July. Some see the strong-armed, mobile 22-year-old as a potential first-round pick, but as ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported, the consensus has a second-round grade on Sorsby. Fowler also added that “there are a lot of teams that are going to be interested.”

If that group includes the Jets, The Athletic‘s Nick Baumgardner believes there’s a “solid chance” they could get him. After all, the Jets are loaded with draft capital in 2027, which includes three first-round picks. With that type of capital, the Jets may not be hesitant to bid their second-round pick on Sorsby. Unless a team surprisingly tosses their first-round pick into the mix, Sorsby could belong to the Jets for the cost of a Day 2 pick. It also helps that the teams in the Jets’ draft-order group no longer need a long-term QB.

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“If the Jets want Sorsby, there’s a solid chance the Jets will be able to get Sorsby. New York has, by a decent margin, more 2027 NFL Draft capital than any other team, including a whopping three firsts. They hold both the Cowboys’ and Colts’ opening-round selection next spring.The Jets are in group 1 (teams with fewer than six wins the previous season) of the supplemental draft order, and several of the other organizations in that bucket — Las Vegas, Tennessee, Cincinnati, Washington — have apparent franchise quarterbacks in place.” The Athletic on Brendan Sorsby

Of course, there’s always a chance that Brendan Sorsby faces NFL suspension, which may not matter for a Jets team ready to roll with Smith, at least to start the season. Yet, later on, being able to turn to a prospect with a high ceiling should appeal to a team in desperate need of a franchise QB when the season gets out of hand. Unless they’re either confident in Klubnik as a potential long-term solution or just not that high on Sorsby’s NFL upside, then the Jets should be viewed as a very likely landing spot.

Related: 5 Possible Brendan Sorsby NFL Supplemental Draft Landing Spots for Late July