The New York Jets kick off their 2025 preseason schedule, and the Aaron Glenn era, when they visit the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Saturday.

Though the game doesn’t count, there are impressions to make, jobs to be won. And Glenn said it’ll be special to lead the Jets on to the field for the first time as coach, 31 years after the former cornerback was their first-round pick in the 1994 NFL Draft.

Glenn said he wants to win “every time we hit the grass.” But a preseason W in early August is not the most important thing here for the Jets.

Let’s examine three key storylines to follow when the Jets visit the Packers in their preseason opener Saturday.

1. Justin Fields, Jets starters will play against Packers

In a distinct shift from recent years, the Jets plan to have most of their starters play in the first preseason game. That includes their new starting quarterback Justin Fields.

It’s a risky move by Glenn, one that has massive implications should Fields or another key player get injured. In fact, the last time the Jets played their QB1 in the preseason opener, Zach Wilson sustained a knee injury and missed the first three games of the regular season in 2022.

But Glenn didn’t sound scared Thursday when he declared that the starters will play.

“We’re playing,” the coach stated emphatically. “I can’t tell you how much the guys will play. That’s going to factor on how the game goes. But, we’re playing.”

When pushed by reporters, he quickly responded, “I want our guys to play. That’s the reason.”

OK then. This means all eyes will be on Fields, who’s had an inconsistent training camp so far. He may only play a series or two at most, but if Fields is decisive, shows a firm grasp of the offense, makes quick decisions (something he’s struggled with his entire four-year career), moves the ball downfield, and doesn’t get injured, well, that’ll be a big win for the Jets no matter the final score.

The offense should have nine of its 11 starters available to play Saturday. Left guard John Simpson (back) and rookie tight end Mason Taylor (high ankle sprain) are out. But there’ll be enough regulars out there building continuity with Fields and new offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand, a first time play caller in the NFL.

“I think we need to at least see the field each and every game,” Fields explained. “I think that will be good for our team. It will be good for Tanner with the in-game stuff. It will be good for me and the guys on offense. I know some guys, they sit out the whole preseason, but I don’t think that’s the case for us. Just because of the new team, new offense and stuff like that.”

The Jets defense could be missing several injured starters. Stud lineman Quinnen Williams (calf) is definitely out, as is veteran lineman Byron Cowert (ankle) and defensive end Jermaine Johnson, who remains on the PUP list after sustaining a torn Achilles last season. Edge rusher Will McDonald IV (back spasms) also may not play.

Since the Packers reportedly are going to play their starters a bit, too, on Saturday, it’s a good early test — albeit a brief one — for the Jets best players.

2. Joe Tippmann vs. Josh Myers: Centers of attention

Glenn didn’t reveal who will start at center against the Packers. However, incumbent Joe Tippman is first team on the depth chart and likely will get the starting nod. But he’s in a serious training camp battle with Josh Myers, who was surprisingly signed as a free agent this offseason after playing four years with the Packers.

In fact, their competition is the most serious and important one at Jets camp. You’d think that Tippmann, who’s entering his third season, played over 1,000 snaps last season with the Jets, and was their second-round pick in 2023, is the favorite. Especially because he played well in 2024 and is viewed as a cornerstone piece of the offensive line.

But the Jets signed Myers, who was Fields’ center at Ohio State, and declared an open competition this summer. A bit perplexing, maybe, though Tippmann has embraced the competition.

“It’s been great, just battling it out with Josh,” the 24-year-old said this week. “In practice, we know we’re battling it out, and then after practice, we’re able to sit down, no hard feelings, it’s just how can we each get better as a player? And I think we’re both doing a great job, both taking that next step as the center to just make the team better.”

It’ll be interesting to see which center gets the chance to play with Fields and the ones on offense Saturday. Perhaps it’ll be a sign of who’ll start Week 1 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Or maybe Glenn switches it up and goes with the other center with Fields in their next preseason game, Aug. 16 against the New York Giants.

Glenn, for one, is enjoying the competition between these two proven NFL starters vying for the same spot.

“It is a fierce, fierce battle,” Glenn said with a smile.

3. After Garrett Wilson, who’ll step up in receiving game for Jets?

Here’s something to watch for Saturday: can anyone outside of Garrett Wilson establish himself in the receiving game for the Jets?

No matter what he does against the Packers, we all know who Wilson is and what he can do after three 1,000-yard receiving seasons to start his NFL career and a 101-catch campaign in 2024. He and Fields are building their rapport in camp and there’s no doubt who the No. 1 receiving option is on the Jets.

But after Wilson, then who? Taylor emerged quickly as a Fields favorite early in training camp, and the rookie tight end appeared well on his way to starting Week 1. That is until he sustained a nasty high ankle sprain. You’re probably thinking it, so we’ll just say it: that is so Jets.

With Taylor out, Jeremy Ruckert and Stone Smartt will get longer looks Saturday. Zack Kuntz should, as well. But there’s not a real receiving threat in that bunch.

As for the actual wide receivers, behind Wilson, rookie fourth-round pick Arian Smith is the most intriguing. He’s a burner, though comes with a bad reputation for dropping passes. He’s been pretty good in camp, though, so let’s see what he delivers against the Packers.

Conversely, Malachi Corley has shown little in camp and needs a big preseason to avoid getting cut. He was a third-round pick in 2024 and caught three passes last season, showing all the makings of being a bust. He’s listed as second string on the depth chart, but that’s being kind since he was here last year. A no-show or poor performance Saturday could grease the skids for his quick exit out of Florham Park.

The Jets are counting on Josh Reynolds and Tyler Johnson as receivers, though neither has overly impressed in camp. Then there’s former Packers WR Allen Lazard, trying to hang on with the Jets after two poor seasons with them.

The other thing to watch for in the passing game? That’s how the running backs are often utilized as receivers. There’s been plenty of passes coming to Breece Hall, Braelon Allen and Isiah Davis in training camp. Let’s see if that’s a staple in New York’s passing attack against the Packers.