Training camp is over for the four teams in the AFC East, and their preseason schedules start this week. As they get closer to the start of the 2025 NFL regular season, we take at the latest news and rumors from around the New York Jets, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, and New England Patriots.

New York Jets

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

– Star DB Sauce Gardner admitted this week that it took him a long time to get used to the New York media microscope. However, he recently explained now relishes the good and bad of the spotlight he gets. “Right now, I love it. I love how everything that I do is under a microscope. I was just having a conversation with somebody the other day, and I was just like, ‘Yeah, bro, I set the bar so high for myself. Where I’m really competing with myself now.’ Everything that I do is under a microscope, and I love that.”

– The Jets need Justin Fields to play at a high level if they hope to be competitive in 2025. However, recent practices have not given fans much hope. But, ahead of their preseason opener, the former Bears and Steelers QB had a big finish to camp. He went 7-for-14 with a touchdown and an interception on Wednesday, and added a rushing touchdown as well.

– Aaron Glen will be hoping Fields can carry that moment into their preseason opener on Saturday. Because he revealed this week his starters will be in action against the Packers.

Also Read: New York Jets Schedule Predictions 2025 – Game by Game Jets Predictions

Buffalo Bills

Credit: Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

– Reigning MVP Josh Allen will not suit up in the team’s preseason opener. Backup Mitch Trubisky will get the start against the New York Giants this week.

– There has still been no progress made when it comes to a new contract for running back James Cook. The stud running back is at camp but not taking part in workouts. However, he reportedly has still been practicing on his own to stay in shape and jump right back into action if a new deal gets hammered out. He is allegedly looking for a pact that pays him close to $15 million per season.

– With kicker Tyler Bass dealing with pelvic soreness, the Bills are bringing in Caden Davis to be their place kicker in their preseason opener this Saturday. They released receiver Kelly Akharaiyi to make room for him on the roster.

Also Read: Buffalo Bills schedule predictions – Game by game Bills predictions 2025

Miami Dolphins

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

– Things continue to be weird with star receiver Tyreek Hill. After making a surprising comment last week about running back De’Von Achan’s value on third down, his head coach offered up an unhappy response. “We thought it was funny that he reported the news that wasn’t news on that practice day in that short-yardage period that you guys were all there too for,” Mike McDaniel told the media this week.

– Second-round pick Jovan Savaiinaea is showing good signs in his first Dolphins training camp. The Guard is expected to be a starter immediately in Week 1 and received praise this week from former Dolphins left tackle Terron Armstead on his podcast. “The Set with T-Stead.” “I really like everything this young man is made of [but] he’s going through growing pains.”

– First-round pick Kenneth Grant has impressed thus far in camp, with defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver saying he has looked “awesome” at times this summer. However, defensive line coach Austin Clark saying, “he’s working himself into shape,” does have some worried if the 335-pound tackle could get off to a slow start in his first season due to his weight.

Also Read: Miami Dolphins Schedule Predictions 2025 – Game by Game Dolphins Projections

New England Patriots

Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

– The biggest story in training camp this week was new head coach and Patriots legend Mike Vrabel trying to break up a wild melee at a joint practice with the Washington Commanders and getting bloodied for his efforts. However, New England players dug their coach’s guts and actually felt his crimsoned nose felt similar to the infamous 2024 Donald Trump rally where the current president was nearly assassinated.

– Stefon Diggs is expected to be the WR1 for the Pats in 2025. However, young QB Drake Maye needs as many weapons as he can get. And according to Evan Lazar of Patriots.com, Demario Douglas had a great showing in their practice against Washington. “Douglas, who was going up against a good slot corner in Sainristill, started hot with three catches in team drills where he created immediate separation,” Lazar wrote. “Douglas ran away from Sainristill on a shallow crosser, breaking free to daylight to generate an explosive play.”

– The team is expected to unveil a statue of franchise icon Tom Brady on their social platforms on Friday night.

– While he wasn’t a big-name addition, journeyman tackle Khyiris Tonga has shone out during his first training camp in New England. “He’s a mammoth defensive tackle who seems to complement Milton Williams and Christian Barmore perfectly,” MassLive’s Karen Guergian wrote. “Playing in the middle of the line, Tonga has been a disruptive presence both in run and pass situations. While Tonga credits Williams and Barmore for helping him be more effective, it’s more than that.”

Also Read: New England Patriots schedule predictions 2025 – Game by game Patriots predictions