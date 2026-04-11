The New York Jets hold four top-50 picks in the 2026 NFL Draft this month, boasting a pair of selections in each of the first two rounds. While there are a myriad of needs to address, there’s one name to monitor closely for one of those four selections.

ESPN NFL Draft analyst Jordan Reid reported this week that the Jets are “extremely high on” Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. In the organization’s eyes, he is an “ideal” No. 2 receiver to share the field with standout weapon Garrett Wilson.

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Cooper, who won’t turn 23 until December, is an Indianapolis native who spent his entire collegiate career with the Hoosiers. After averaging 21.2 yards per reception as a junior, he put up personal bests this past season in receptions (69), receiving yards (937), and touchdowns (13).

Standing at 6-foot, he’s drawn comparisons from Lance Zierlein of NFL.com to former All-Pro offensive weapon Deebo Samuel. While Cooper’s struggles with contested catches and his specific skill set may keep him in the slot, he’s viewed as an excellent playmaker with the football in his hands.

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There would be a real gamble for New York if it doesn’t take Cooper with the 16th overall pick. He’s one of the most sought-after players for pre-draft visits, with the Washington Commanders, New Orleans Saints, Carolina Panthers, San Francisco 49ers, Denver Broncos, Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles, and Tennessee Titans all bringing him in for top-30 visits this month.

There is a possibility that the Jets could package the 33rd overall pick with one of their fourth-round selections (103rd or 140th ovevrall) to move up late in Round 1 to land Cooper. It would allow the club to come out of the first round with three starters, adding a No. 2 receiver and potentially two impact defenders for Aaron Glenn.