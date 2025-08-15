After stating unequivocally that the starters would play in the preseason opener last Saturday, New York Jets coach Aaron Glenn is being more cagey this week.

“The plan is the plan,” Glenn responded when asked about the ones playing this week against the New York Giants. “That’s the plan.”

Well, OK then. That clears things up.

Not.

For many NFL teams, the second preseason game is when the expected starters receive their most reps. That’s not always the case, though. So, there’s really no way to know how the Jets handle playing time when they hit the field at MetLife Stadium on Saturday. And since Glenn is a rookie head coach, there’s no history to have a feel for what his plan is.

Giants coach Brian Daboll didn’t tip his hand about playing the starters this week either. Though he put a bit more effort into answering the question than Glenn did.

“We have an idea,” Daboll said Thursday. “We’ll do our meetings at the end of the day and make our decision on what we’re going to do. We’ll do what we think is best for the team.”

Gotcha’.

In other words, show up Saturday and find out.

What we do know is that the Jets starters could benefit from playing a series or two, maybe even a full quarter, against the Giants ones. That’s especially so for the Jets offense, competing against the Giants fearsome defensive front that features Brian Burns, Dexter Lawrence, Kayvon Thibodeaux, and stud rookie Abdul Carter.

Then again, these teams got plenty of reps against one another earlier in the week, when they squared off in joint practices on consecutive days. Still, nothing like real game conditions.

That said, let’s explore the key storylines for the Jets when they face the Giants on Saturday.

Related: Jets injury updates: Tyrod Taylor procedure, Jermaine Johnson feels like ‘Ferrari,’ rookie returns

1. Jets want to play physical, but be smart

There’s no grey area with Glenn. He wants the Jets to play hard, physical football every time they step on the field. That’s why practices feature much more live tackling and hitting than in previous years under his predecessor Robert Saleh.

So, whether it’s the ones or the backups in there Saturday, you can expect the Jets to be super aggressive on both sides of the ball.

However, Glenn also wants the Jets to be more disciplined and smarter than they were at times in their 30-10 win against the Green Bay Packers in the preseason opener last week. The Jets were penalized 10 times for 91 yards. Worse, Micheal Clemons got into a fight; and both Eric Watts and Marcelino McCrary-Ball were whistled for unnecessary roughness penalties for late hits on defense.

Aaron Glenn versus the #Jets media:



Micheal Clemons got in a fight during the first quarter versus the #Packers & was penalized for a 15-yarder (it didn’t officially count because it offset).@BrianCoz noticed AG came to meet Clemons & other players who got penalized on the… pic.twitter.com/I01I8bvBVO — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) August 10, 2025

That won’t fly with Glenn. The Jets were among the lest disciplined teams in the NFL last season and the new coach has vowed to clean up that mess. Clemons, a repeat offender for taking needless, mindless penalties the past few seasons, could play his way off the roster should his undisciplined behavior continue.

Related: Five Giants Players to Watch vs. Jets: Jaxson Dart Eyes Encore, Abdul Carter Set to Wreak Havoc

2. Jets must figure out plan for QB2

Credit: Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Whether Justin Fields plays or not Saturday, the Jets know he’s their unquestioned No. 1 quarterback. He looked good leading the Jets on an impressive touchdown drive — capped by his 13-yard run — to start off the win in Green Bay. However, his play was more erratic in the two joint practices against the Giants.

That said, Fields is QB1. But who is next in line, should he get hurt — now or in the regular season? Remember, that’s a legit question considering Fields already broke a toe earlier in camp.

Tyrod Taylor is No. 2 on the depth chart and a respected, experienced veteran. But the 36-year-old is also out for a bit and questionable for Week 1 against the Pittsburgh Steelers following arthroscopic knee surgery.

That leaves the unproven pair of Adrian Martinez and Brady Cook. Neither has taken a snap in an NFL game. That’s why the Jets brought in Nathan Peterman and C.J. Beathard for workouts Thursday. Neither is an exciting option. But each at least has played — even started — in the NFL before.

Martinez and Cook will get plenty of reps against the Giants. Martinez was 11 for 16 for 152 yards through the air with a 24-yard TD pass to tight end Stone Smartt against the Packers. He also had a highlight-reel completion with rookie tight end Mason Taylor in practice this past week. He’s clearly been better than Cook, who will play after being stepped on by a lineman during the week against the Giants.

Also Read:6 ideal Tyreek Hill trade landing spots ahead of 2025 NFL Draft

3. Who’s going to return kicks, punts for Jets?

No one has stepped forward in the return game during training camp or the preseason for the Jets. There are several options to fill that role, though none is a clear-cut favorite.

Xavier Gipson could be hanging on to a roster spot by a thread and in need of a big game against the Giants. You might remember that he returned a punt for a touchdown in overtime in his NFL debut during a Week 1 win two seasons against the Buffalo Bills. It’s been a downward trend since then for the undrafted free agent. Gipson’s been OK in the return game and a non-factor on offense at wide receiver the past two seasons.

The Jets like Kene Nwangwu in the return game. He had a 99-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in his Jets debut last season in Week 13 against the Seattle Seahawks. But a hand injury the following week ended his season. In 39 NFL games, Nwangwu averages 28.7 yards per return and has four touchdowns. His issues are staying healthy and that he’s running back. Would the Jets carry a fourth running back and one less receiver on the 53-man roster to keep Nwangwu?

Kene Nwangwu returns the kickoff 99 yards for a Jets touchdown!



📺: #SEAvsNYJ on FOX

📱: https://t.co/waVpO909ge pic.twitter.com/ow79ghEH2E — NFL (@NFL) December 1, 2024

Undrafted rookie Jamaal Pritchett has impressed on kick returns and at wide receiver during camp. Rookie fourth-rounder Arian Smith is a speedster who’s looked good in the receiving game and could get a look as a returner. Malachi Corley is a disappointing third-round pick from last season, who’s shown little on offense and as a kick returner.

Let’s see who gets the opportunities against the Giants, and which player does the most with whatever chances are given to him.