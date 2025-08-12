The good outweighed the bad in regards to injury news at New York Jets training camp Tuesday.

However, the worst of the news is a bit concerning. Tyrod Taylor, the veteran No. 2 quarterback behind Justin Fields, had a knee procedure and will miss the rest of the preseason. Coach Aaron Glenn called it a “minor scope.” But Glenn added that the 36-year-old may not be ready for Week 1.

That’s not comforting, especially since Fields previously fractured a toe in camp. Plus the other two quarterbacks on the roster have not taken a snap in an NFL game. And one of those, rookie free agent Brady Cook, exited team drills during a joint practice with the New York Giants on Tuesday after a lineman stepped on his foot/ankle.

Glenn downplayed Cook’s injury. But it likely raised some questions about how precarious things get if Taylor is out a substantial amount of time. Adrian Martinez, who was on the practice squad last season and played well in New York’s 30-10 preseason win against the Green Bay Packers on Saturday, is the other quarterback in camp for the Jets.

Jets receive plenty of good news on injury front

The Jets got two important pieces back on each side of the ball Tuesday. Rookie tight end Mason Taylor and starting left guard John Simpson returned after each missed the Packers game. Taylor, who quickly has become a Fields favorite this summer, made his presence felt immediately with a diving catch to haul in a long pass from Martinez against the Giants.

Glenn was enthused about Taylor’s play Tuesday. But the coach added, “He’s got to make sure he comes along at the right pace so he doesn’t reinjure than ankle again. But he’s a fighter. He wants to be out there. We’re going to do everything we can to protect him but also let him get his work in. I thought he had a helluva’ day.”

Didn't take long for Mason Taylor to get in the mix

The second-round pick is second on the depth chart behind Jeremy Ruckert but is expected to be the starter at tight end in Week 1 against the Steelers.

Simpson hurt his back last week, but took part in team drills against the Giants. That allowed Joe Tippmann to slide back to center with the starters on offense after filling in for Simpson at guard against the Packers. Josh Myers started at center Saturday and is competing with Tippmann in camp.

On defense, stud lineman Quinnen Williams returned after he was sidelined a few days because of a calf injury. And Jermaine Johnson was activated from the PUP list, though remains limited in practice after tearing his Achilles in Week 2 last season.

The 26-year-old, who had 7.5 sacks coming off the edge in 2023, said he understands why the Jets are slow-rolling it with him this summer. But he provided a colorful quote to express how ready he is to play right now, too.

“They’re backing the Ferrari off the truck a little cautiously right now,” Johnson said. “I understand it, but I’m ready to go.”

"I feel ready to go, but I trust my coaches. They're backing a Ferrari off the truck a little cautiously right now, so I understand it, but I'm ready to go."- Jermaine Johnson

Jets receive injury timeline for Allen Lazard

Outside of the Taylor update, the only other negative injury news for the Jets is that wide receiver Allen Lazard will miss two weeks with a shoulder injury sustained against the Packers.

It’s a blow because even though Lazard has had two underwhelming seasons with the Jets, the 29-year-old is listed as a starter on the depth chart and is a valued run blocker. After Garrett Wilson, the Jets are very thin at receiver, and Lazard at least give them a veteran who just three seasons ago caught 60 passes with the Packers.

His absence will give youngsters Xavier Gipson, Malachi Corley, Arian Smith, and Jamaal Pritchett more of an opportunity. Josh Reynolds and Tyler Johnson should be locks to make the 53-man roster at wide receiver along with Wilson.