New York Giants predicted to trade or cut major 2024 free agent signing after just one season

Credit: Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A notable outlet believes that New York Giants running back Devin Singletary could be one-and-done after being a major free agent signing a year ago.

The Giants organization was shaken to its core when homegrown star Saquon Barkley took a lucrative offer last March to go play for rivals the Philadelphia Eagles. It left a massive hole for the team in the backfield. But instead of trying to land another star running back, they signed underwhelming veteran RB Devin Singletary.

New York hoped the 27-year-old might fully realize his potential under their guidance. Or at least he could be a stopgap when they find better options. Well, it seems the latter might be the case, and this week, Pro Football Network suggested Singletary could be looking for a new team in the near future.

“Singletary’s place on the team looks even shakier after the Giants picked Arizona State’s Cam Skattebo in the fourth round… Coupled with Tyrone Tracy’s impressive rookie season, the Giants don’t have an obvious role for Singletary. He’s never provided special teams value, playing 23 special teams snaps during the entirety of his six-year career. Singletary would only leave behind $4.75 million in dead money this year and $1.25 million next year if the Giants move on after June 1, which feels like a plausible outcome if they can’t salvage a minor trade return.”

Devin Singletary stats (2024): 113 carries, 437 rushing yards,3.9 yards per rush, 4 touchdowns.

Fifth-round rookie Tracy Jr. surprisingly took Singletary’s starting role from him with some outstanding play last season. He ran for 839 yards on 192 carries last season, and if he received a normal starting RB workload in 2024, he likely would have surpassed the 1,000-yard mark. Nevertheless, his final number was still double that of what the far more expensive veteran posted (437 rushing yards) last season.

If he isn’t a strong option as the backup running back and can’t play on special teams, there really is no reason for the New York Giants to keep him. Especially, if they believe they would be better off financially this year and next by moving on from him.

