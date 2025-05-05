Justin Jefferson blasts New York Giants’ QB room, hypes up Shedeur Sanders

Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Like many other high-profile celebrities, Justin Jefferson was on hand at the Miami Grand Prix, taking in an electric racing atmosphere. Though, Jefferson’s visit was unlike many others, in that he actually took a hands-on approach, even helping change a tire during the race.

Yet, when he wasn’t busy getting his $140 million hands dirty, Jefferson was on the sidelines, answering questions from Bleacher Report about the NFL offseason, including his thoughts on Shedeur Sanders surprisingly falling to the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

While doing so, Jefferson expressed his shock that other teams didn’t have more interest in drafting the former Colorado QB who displayed pinpoint accuracy in college. Specifically, Jefferson can’t believe that teams such as the Steelers, Browns, and Giants didn’t register more interest in Sanders earlier in the draft. Yet, he saved his biggest criticism for the Giants, who don’t “really have a quarterback,” according to Jefferson.

“I think it’s crazy that he (Sanders) went, he dropped that far in the draft. I definitely don’t think he should have dropped that far. Just watching him, the previous seasons and seeing the different things that he did at Colorado. I definitely thought he should have been drafted in that first, second round. I guess it’s just more fire for him and, more chip on his shoulder that he can use going into the league. New York (Giants) doesn’t really have a quarterback. Steelers, Cleveland definitely does need a quarterback also.” Justin Jefferson on Shedeur Sanders

Making this all the more interesting, the Vikings will be visiting MetLife Stadium to play the Giants on the road at some point during the 2025 season. While the official date is unknown, one of Russell Wilson, Jameis Winston, and/or Jaxson Dart will get a chance to prove Jefferson wrong later on this year.

Jefferson later added that he felt his Vikings won the NFL Draft, before admitting that he really doesn’t pay any attention to the three-day selection event.

He even offered his take on the ongoing NBA Playoffs, where he reveals he’s rooting for the Minnesota Timberwolves to win the NBA Finals. Yet, he also said he tries to avoid interfering with Anthony Edwards in the midst of the most important time of the basketball schedule, but that they do talk on occasion throughout the year.

