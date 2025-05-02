Malik Nabers sends strong message to New York Giants QB room

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The New York Giants have had back-to-back seasons with a top-six selection in the NFL Draft. While teams never want to be picking that early by default, the Giants have been able to add some elite talent, like Malik Nabers, with those high draft selections.

The Giants didn’t have a stable quarterback room in 2024, but that didn’t prevent Nabers from going off for 1,204 receiving yards and seven touchdowns as a rookie. But now as a new QB room in New York takes shape, Nabers took to the 7PM in Brooklyn with Carmelo Anthony podcast to send a strong message to his new teammates.

“I ain’t gonna speak on all receivers, but I’m gonna speak on — F—k it, I’m speaking on all receivers. We all feel the same way. We don’t like not getting the ball. You told me I was going to get the ball. I’m getting open and I’m not getting that pill. We’ve got a problem. We’ve got a problem. . . . I ain’t playing about that ball.” Malik Nabers

We hope Russell Wilson, Jameis Winston, and Jaxson Dart are paying attention, because Nabers is clearly the alpha receiver in New York, even after just one season with the Giants. Yet, after earning Pro Bowl honors while finishing as a finalist to win Offensive Rookie of the Year, Nabers has already earned his respect, but now he’s hoping his new quarterbacks see him in the same light.

Nabers, who won’t turn 22 until July, also admitted that receivers are “definitely” divas, so much so that when they’re told they’ll be getting a specific number of touches in a game, they start calculating how they can reach certain milestones. Hopefully Nabers won’t have to worry too much about the math, and can stay focused on dominating opponents on gameday. If not, there could be a “problem,” as Nabers tells it.

