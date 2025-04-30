Giant expectations: Five bold predictions for New York’s 2025 NFL Draft class

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

We’re almost a week removed from the 2025 NFL Draft, and the buzz around the New York Giants’ selections continues to grow.

General manager Joe Schoen earned widespread acclaim by landing the draft’s premier pass rusher, Abdul Carter, with the third overall pick. He then maneuvered back into the first round to snag quarterback Jaxson Dart at No. 25.

The Giants addressed their two most critical needs — edge rusher and quarterback. If Carter and Dart deliver on their first-round potential, they could transform the franchise’s trajectory.

While time will reveal how these rookies perform when they hit the field, here are five bold predictions for the Giants’ 2025 draft class.

Abdul Carter will win Defensive Rookie of the Year

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Giants secured the draft’s top defensive talent when they selected Carter. The 21-year-old edge rusher enters the NFL shouldering expectations to terrorize opposing quarterbacks and join the lineage of dominant Giant pass rushers.

Carter will exceed these expectations by setting a new franchise rookie sack record on his way to earning NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year honors. While comparisons to Lawrence Taylor are premature, Carter will follow LT’s path by claiming the same rookie award that launched Taylor’s legendary career.

Jaxson Dart will start and win final home game

Credit: Thomas Salus-Imagn Images

The conventional wisdom suggests 2025 will be a developmental year for Dart as he learns behind Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston. However, head coach Brian Daboll hasn’t ruled out playing time for the rookie quarterback.

“Russ will be our starter, and that’s how it’ll be once we get started here in the spring,” Daboll noted when asked about Dart’s potential playing time. “The process of developing a quarterback is just that. We’re going to do everything we can to develop him and bring him along.”

If the Giants find themselves playing meaningless December games with no playoff implications, the coaching staff should give their first-round quarterback valuable game experience. The ideal scenario would see Dart starting the home finale in front of an energized MetLife Stadium crowd — where he’ll not only impress but also secure his first NFL victory.

Cam Skattebo will score double-digit touchdowns

Credit: Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Giants believe they found a fourth-round gem in running back Cam Skattebo (105th overall). The Arizona State product runs with violent intent, punishing would-be tacklers and projecting as an immediate red-zone threat.

Skattebo’s receiving skills make him equally dangerous in passing situations. While Tyrone Tracy Jr. remains positioned as the lead back and appears headed for his first 1,000-yard rushing campaign, Skattebo will emerge as one of the league’s most productive rookie runners by reaching the end zone at least 10 times this season.

Marcus Mbow will win starting right guard job

Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Fifth-round selection (154th overall) Marcus Mbow represents another mid-round value the Giants’ front office covets. Standing 6-foot-5 and weighing 300 pounds, the rookie brings the aggressive mentality offensive line coaches demand. His versatility across multiple positions provides crucial depth for a unit plagued by injuries in recent seasons.

Despite playing primarily at right tackle in college, Mbow’s skill set translates well to interior line play at the NFL level. With right guard representing the only unsettled position on the Giants’ offensive line, Mbow will emerge from training camp having secured the starting job.

All seven draft picks will make final roster

Credit: Thomas Salus-Imagn Images

The team’s top five selections (Carter, Dart, Darius Alexander, Skattebo, and Mbow) face no roster jeopardy. However, seventh-rounders Thomas Fidone II and Korie Black must distinguish themselves during training camp and preseason to avoid practice squad designations.

Both Fidone II and Black will showcase enough potential during summer workouts to convince Daboll and his staff they belong on the active roster, ensuring all seven members of the 2025 draft class survive final cuts.