Under-the-radar QB floated as perfect NFL Draft option for New York Giants and coach Brian Daboll

An NFL reporter suggested an under-the-radar quarterback prospect is probably the best fit for the New York Giants and head coach Brian Daboll in the 2025 draft. And he wouldn’t cost them a high-value pick.

The Giants used the sixth overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft on Duke star Daniel Jones. In the hopes he would turn into the franchise QB that would be the heir apparent to Eli Manning. Despite some hopeful signs during his six seasons in New York, Jones can add his name to the list of QB draft busts.

That recent history is why the organization is likely being very careful not to use the third overall pick in next week’s draft on a QB that isn’t worth being taken at that spot. Due to that fact, the organization has done its homework on signal-caller options that could be available in later rounds.

In recent weeks, the Giants have been linked to second-tier options like Jalen Milroe, Tyler Shough, and Kyle McCord. However, this week, The Athletic NFL reporter Derek Klassen suggested there is a player that could go in the fourth or fifth round that might be a perfect fit for the G-Men: Notre Dame star Riley Leonard.

Should the New York Giants target Riley Leonard in 2025 NFL Draft?

“Brian Daboll’s best work over the years — outside of his time with Josh Allen — was at Alabama in 2017, with Jalen Hurts, and in 2022, with Daniel Jones,” Klassen wrote. “Though different quality players, Hurts and Jones can both generally be described as sturdy, athletic quarterbacks with the arm talent to push the ball down the field a little bit. Both players added something to the offense via their mobility, and Daboll took advantage.

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“Aside from maybe Milroe, Leonard is Daboll’s best swing at that kind of athlete. Leonard is 6-foot-4, 218 pounds with serious wheels. He’s fairly explosive in short areas and excels when he really gets to stride out, similar to Jones,” he added. “He’s clearly a weapon in the designed-run game and the red zone.

“Leonard still has a lot to prove as a passer, but his athletic ability and toughness give him a floor to work with while he figures it out.”

Is Riley Leonard a realistic option for the Giants?

While Shedeur Sanders and Jaxson Dart — two QBs that will be there when the Giants are on the clock at three — are talented players, they also have clear flaws. After a 3-14 season, New York needs to compete for a playoff spot in 2025. Or Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen will be fired. They need to get the best player available who can help them win now.

The team signed future Hall-of-Famer Russell Wilson in March. So there is the same desperate need to get a starting QB for next season. It gives the organization the leeway to use a second or third day pick on a signal caller they like and can develop. Leonard certainly will be available later in the event. And allows the Giants to use their picks in Rounds 1, 2, and 3 on impact talents. He is an interesting option they should consider next week.

More New York Giants news and rumors: