During his weekly press conference, New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll revealed the Jaxson Dart era has begun, and he won’t go backwards after changing quarterbacks in Week 4.

After helping to put 37 points on the board and throwing for 450 yards and three touchdowns in Week 2, it seemed like Russell Wilson did enough to hold on to the QB1 job for the Giants. However, then came Week 3. In New York’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football, fans saw the worst of the 36-year-old as he threw two interceptions and managed just 160 passing yards in a frustrating loss.

With head coach Brian Daboll’s job on the line this year, he had seen enough, and it was reported that the team will start rookie Jaxson Dart on Sunday versus the Los Angeles Chargers. However, in his first comments since the move was revealed, Daboll doubled down on the decision and claimed Dart will remain the starting QB for the rest of the season.

It leaves the Giants with two pricey veteran QBs ($14 million in 2025) riding the bench going forward. However, with various teams in need of a good veteran backup, New York needs to be smart and move either Russell Wilson or Jameis Winston before next month’s NFL trade deadline.

New York Giants have key assets in a seller’s market

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Five different teams started backup QBs in Week 3. It was just another example of how volatile the position is in a violent sport like football. Injuries can happen any given Sunday, and in the case of the Bengals and Joe Burrow, it can lead to losing starting signal callers for significant amounts of time.

Furthermore, backup QBs are in that position for a reason. They have proven they are not capable of being starters. Finding a true difference maker to be the QB2 on the depth chart isn’t easy. Yet, now the Giants have two that could intrigue teams with injury issues or messy QB situations.

Jameis Winston stats (Career): 36-51 record, 24,225 yards, 154 TD, 111 INT, 86.4 rating

Are Wilson and Winston flawed? Absolutely. The Seahawks legend is in the final year or two of his career, while the former Buccaneers No. 1 overall pick can be too much of a gun slinger. But, are they better than players like Jake Browning, Carson Wentz, Tyrod Taylor, and Marcus Mariota, for example? Probably.

With NFL teams always looking for reliable starting and backup QB play, the Giants have a pair of players that could actually get them a decent return in draft assets, as opposed to letting them ride the bench and make millions for the rest of the season.

What could Giants get in a Russell Wilson or Jameis Winston trade?

Credit: Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Are the New York Giants going to get a first or second-round pick for Wilson or Winston? Of course not. A third-rounder is a non-starter as well. But after that, anything is possible.

This year, former first-round pick Kenny Picket was traded twice. First, from the Eagles to the Browns for a fifth-round pick. Then he was again swapped for a fifth-rounder when he was sent from the Browns to the Raiders. Last year, the Jets traded first-round bust Zach Wilson to the Broncos for a sixth-rounder. Two years ago, the 49ers gave up on their own former first-rounder, Trey Lance, and sent him to the Cowboys for a fourth-rounder.

Russell Wilson stats (Career): 121-80-1 record, 46,913 yards, 353 TD, 114 INT, 99.4 rating

A fourth-rounder for Wilson or Winston is unlikely. But a team like Cincy could get a bit desperate and might be willing to give up that level of compensation for a veteran QB that has won games in the NFL. Chances are the Giants will get a fifth-rounder. Which is not at all a bad return for a player expected to hold a tablet for the rest of the season. That is why the Giants need to trade one of them, and do it ASAP.