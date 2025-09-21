Cincinnati Bengals fans should get used to Jake Browning being their starting quarterback because top star Joe Burrow is not coming back during the regular season.

Browning will get the start in Week 3 for the Bengals against the Vikings, and he will be in that position for a while after Burrow tore a ligament in his toe last weekend. Heading into surgery, early projections suggested the two-time Pro Bowler could be back in December. Well, that’s not an option anymore.

On “FOX NFL Sunday,” NFL insider Jay Glazer offered an update on Burrow’s return timeline after finally having a procedure to repair the ligament on Friday. Glazer claims returning in December, or even for Week 18 in January, is considered very optimistic by the Cincy medical staff. The most realistic scenario sees him return if they can reach the playoffs.

That will certainly be a gut bunch to hopeful Bengals fans. If Burrow could return in early December, that would mean he could play in their final five games and give them an even better chance of reaching the playoffs in 2026. Once they got in the tournament, anything can happen, as fans saw a few seasons ago when they reached the Super Bowl.

Those hopes are now dashed and Cincy supporters will have to throw all their support behind Browning because he is likely to be the starting QB for the rest of the season. However, there are reasons to be positive about what the backup can do for the rest of the season.

He posted a 4-3 record when he was forced into the starting role for a boatload of games in 2023. Plus, if he can cut down on his interceptions, he has shown he and their wide receivers can be formidable. Furthermore, he is set to be a restricted free agent after the season. Meaning, he could end up doing like many other players and have a career year just in time for a jump into free agency.