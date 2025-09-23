The Jaxson Dart era will officially begin this Sunday when the winless New York Giants host the undefeated Los Angeles Chargers at MetLife Stadium.

The decision was announced Tuesday afternoon that the rookie quarterback will take over the reins from Russell Wilson, who struggled mightily against the Kansas City Chiefs. Head coach Brian Daboll hinted Monday that a change might be coming when asked who would be starting under center.

“We’re working through all personnel decisions, and we’ll do that over the next few days,” the 50-year-old head coach said.

Some might feel it’s a risk starting Dart against a Chargers defense that has allowed the fourth-fewest points in the league (16.7 per game) and ranks eighth in yards allowed. But the team made the right decision in going with the 22-year-old, and here are the reasons why.

Offense Desperately Needs a Spark

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

If you watched New York’s 22-9 loss to the Chiefs on Sunday night, it’s clear that Wilson’s best days are behind him. In his three starts, the 36-year-old quarterback went 15-for-31 for 193 yards with one interception and zero touchdowns on third downs.

In the red zone, Wilson was an abysmal 4-for-18 for 16 yards with a quarterback rating of 39.6. These struggles are the main reasons the Giants rank 31st in both third-down and red zone offense. More damning, the offense failed to score 10 points in two of Wilson’s starts.

Dart gets the ball out quicker than Wilson and can utilize his legs more, which should open up the playbook. It’s been mentioned that people gravitate to Dart’s energy, and with him as the new starter, this should energize both the team and fanbase, creating an electric atmosphere at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.

Wilson Becomes Trade Bait for Contenders

Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Wilson is a savvy veteran who can still play football, just not at the level he once could. However, a team with several talented skill position players in need of a quarterback could be interested in trading for him.

A team that comes to mind is the Cincinnati Bengals, who will be without Joe Burrow for the next three months. The Bengals are currently tied for first place in the AFC North with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but with how Jake Browning played against the Minnesota Vikings, it’s only a matter of time before their season spirals downward.

The Bengals should be interested in acquiring Wilson because he can keep the team afloat until Burrow returns. Wilson is familiar with the AFC North after playing for the Steelers last season.

The Giants would still have Jameis Winston as their backup and only signed Wilson for one year, so they’re ready to move on from him — especially if they get a draft pick or player in return. It would be a shock if New York and Cincinnati don’t work out a trade over the next few days.

Self-Preservation for Daboll and Schoen

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Any thoughts prior to the season that the Giants could shock the football world and contend for a playoff berth are down the drain. It’s no secret that Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen are on the hot seat, and their seats get hotter with every loss.

The only way to salvage 2025 is to get Dart as much playing time as possible so he can make steady progress in his starts.

If his play improves as the season progresses, this might lead owner John Mara to stick with his current leadership for another year. Mara knows from watching Daniel Jones that it’s not ideal for a young quarterback to endure changes with their head coach.

The best way for Daboll and Schoen to stay employed with Big Blue beyond this season is if Dart shows over the next 14 games that they made the right decision trading back into the first round to select him.