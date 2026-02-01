The New York Giants arguably made the best head coaching hire of the offseason by landing John Harbaugh. While Harbaugh should be able to help stabilize and elevate the whole team, it’s important for the Giants to find a strong offensive coordinator.

Several candidates have been linked to the position. Some thought former Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken could be a leading candidate, but he’s since been hired as the head coach of the Cleveland Browns.

With the Giants’ OC search continuing, they completed a virtual interview with former Washington Commanders playcaller Kliff Kingsbury on Saturday. The former Arizona Cardinals head coach agreed to split from the Commanders after the season ended. Many thought it was because he was set to land one of the many vacant head coaching jobs at the time.

Now that all the head coaching jobs have been filled, Kingsbury’s best hope is to land as an offensive coordinator with another team, and the Giants’ job could be particularly attractive. Not only are the Giants poised for a turnaround under coach Harbaugh, the opportunity for Kingsbury to work with another young first-round quarterback in Jaxson Dart could also be appealing.

Kingsbury, 46, has been the Commanders’ offensive coordinator for the past two seasons, where he had a hand in Jayden Daniels‘ success. Now he could be aiming to do the same with Dart.

Related: 4 Unique Super Bowl Facts About New York Giants’ Championship Runs